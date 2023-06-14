"HOLY F**KING SH*T!!", "WHAT THE HELL?!!" - Fans stunned as blockbuster Seth Rollins match made official

Fans were stunned after a blockbuster Seth Rollins match was made official for next week on WWE NXT.

Ever since Bron Breakker lost his NXT Championship, he has been destructive. He first took out current champion Carmelo Hayes. Last week, he viciously assaulted Ilja Dragunov before shocking the WWE universe by calling out Seth Rollins, who is the World Heavyweight Champion.

Tonight on NXT, Bron Breakker put the entire WWE roster on notice when he stated that he would fight anyone. Rollins then appeared on the titantron and accepted his challenge for the next week.

Fans were stunned after the World Heavyweight Championship was made official for next week. It's almost as if many people couldn't believe this match was happening.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"HOLY F*C*ING SH*T!!!! I guess I'm watching #NXT next week," one fan wrote.

One fan pointed out how Seth Rollins is a fighting champion.

PzzAzz @PzzAzzWWE @WWE @WWE Rollins @bronbreakkerwwe It looks like Seth Rollins is going to be a fighting champion. Some World Champions might not risk that. Seth Freakin Rollins isn't one of them. @WWE @WWERollins @bronbreakkerwwe It looks like Seth Rollins is going to be a fighting champion. Some World Champions might not risk that. Seth Freakin Rollins isn't one of them.

This user wondered why Rollins agreed to this match despite feuding with Balor and his open challenge next week on RAW.

DrunkenClam @DrunkenClam__ @WWE @WWE Rollins @bronbreakkerwwe This is actually so awesome and I’m all for this but why are they doing this while he’s not only feuding with Finn but has an open challenge on Monday as well? It’s jus telling us how everything’s gonna end up @WWE @WWERollins @bronbreakkerwwe This is actually so awesome and I’m all for this but why are they doing this while he’s not only feuding with Finn but has an open challenge on Monday as well? It’s jus telling us how everything’s gonna end up

Another fan mentioned that NXT is now a third brand because of this blockbuster match.

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion since winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Since Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions, he has stated that he wants to be a fighting champion and has proven to do just that over the past few weeks.

Last week on RAW, Rollins defended that World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in a fantastic match against Damian Priest. This past Monday on RAW, Finn Balor challenged Rollins for a World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, which The Visionary accepted.

Then, by the end of the night, Rollins issued another open challenge to anyone who wanted to face him next week on RAW. If that wasn't enough, Seth Rollins accepted Bron Breakker's challenge for a title match next week on NXT Gold Rush.

This means that Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship twice next week. He has already proven himself to be a fighting champion.

However, defending the title multiple times a month is no easy task and could take its toll on the World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen how long he will be able to defend the title like this.

Do you think Seth Rollins is a fighting champion? Sound off in the comments section.

