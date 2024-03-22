"Home invasion alert", "He's pulling up" - WWE Universe wants LA Knight to take his rivalry with AJ Styles to the next level

The WWE Universe has reacted to LA Knight possibly invading AJ Styles' home on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 40, Knight and Styles will collide in a highly anticipated singles match. Last week on SmackDown, the match was made official after The Phenomenal One blindsided the Megastar during his promo and accepted his challenge for The Show of Shows.

Taking to X/Twitter, Styles warned Knight and addressed the issues between the two superstars via a video message. The message was filmed at Styles' household.

In response, Knight teased going after Styles and invading the latter's house. The WWE Universe also wants the Megastar to take his rivalry with The Phenomenal One to the next level.

Check out LA Knight's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

After seeing the Megastar's tweet, fans started commenting on his post, showcasing their excitement about Knight potentially invading Styles' house.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The issues between Knight and Styles began when the former prevented The Phenomenal One from qualifying for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. During a previous episode of SmackDown, Knight's interference led to Drew McIntyre securing a crucial win over Styles and eventually booking his spot inside the steel structure.

During the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Styles stormed into the unforgiving structure and cost Knight the match by attacking him with a steel chair.

LA Knight opened up about facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40

LA Knight recently discussed his WrestleMania 40 match against AJ Styles, claiming that he appreciated the opportunity to perform at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Knight claimed that a match at WrestleMania was long overdue. The Megastar said:

"Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those and I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated and a certain way, feeling like it’s long overdue... I mean look, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it should be for a championship’ and should be this and should be that. Look man, it is what it is and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in and I’m not crying about it so..."

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, a large portion of the WWE Universe wanted Styles to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship. However, the Maverick is scheduled to defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 40? LA Knight AJ Styles 0 votes View Discussion