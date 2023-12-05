"Honorary Judgment Day member," "Only one that could outshine Rhea [Ripley] - WWE Universe is loving 51-year-old star's current run

WWE's Judgment Day stands as a testament to being a dominant force with a creative storyline, compelling characters, and captivating in-ring action. Now, fans believe that a 51-year-old former champion could be an honorary member of the faction and can outshine the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest encountered R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) in the clubhouse who sat on the heel faction's couch and spilled food all over.

Truth is a fifty-four-time 24/7 Champion, a two-time United States Champion, a two-time Hardcore Champion, and a one-time Tag Team Champion. Many fans suggest that it was R-Truth who saved the Judgment Day segment with his comical delivery in a backstage segment on RAW.

The same was witnessed on the December 4 episode of RAW, with WWE Universe speculating that Truth is an "honorary" member of the Judgment Day faction.

The 51-year-old veteran was once again spotted in the clubhouse of the villainous group. Priest, McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio were unhappy seeing R-Truth in front of a vintage TV screen.

The Archer of Infamy told McDonagh to deal with the former 24/7 Champion. However, R Truth jokingly mentioned a huge TV deal he got for the stable. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion asserted Truth to get out of the clubhouse and that he would never be a part of the RAW faction.

With R-Truth bringing life to the Judgment Day segment in Rhea Ripley's absence, the WWE Universe suggests that he could be a new member of the stable or probably replace Mami.

Rhea Ripley reacted to a Judgment Day member's action on WWE RAW amid her absence

The Women's World Champion and Finn Balor did not show up on this week's RAW. With the two stars being absent from the Red brand this week, Damian Priest seemingly took the responsibility of leading the group.

After kicking out R-Truth from the clubhouse in the backstage segment, The Archer of Infamy asked Dom Dom and McDonagh to take care of The Creed Brothers.

Even though the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion took matters into his own hands to lead the faction, The Creed Brothers secured the victory over Mysterio and the 33-year-old star.

Taking to Twitter (X), The Nightmare shared her reaction to Priest taking charge on this week's RAW.

As of now, Truth is playing a hilarious moniker who meddles in Judgment Day's business. Only time will tell if the former US champion makes his way into the heel faction on Monday Night RAW, possibly replacing any other member.

