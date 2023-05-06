"Hope he hands it to Roman" - WWE Universe wants top superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship

The WWE Universe wants Bloodline member Solo Sikoa to win the World Heavyweight Championship and become the inaugural champion.

The new World Heavyweight Championship was introduced a few weeks back by Triple H. Superstars including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and other top names are likely to be in contention to become the inaugural champion.

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans suggested that they wouldn't mind seeing Sikoa win the title. One Twitter user also claimed that The Enforcer should hand the new World Title to Roman Reigns.

Triple H announced during the Backlash press conference that the Championship tournament will commence on May 8. He confirmed that both RAW and SmackDown superstars will be competing to win the title.

The tournament will begin with two triple threat matches on each brand followed by the winners of their respective matches facing each other in the main event of the show. In the end, two competitors will face each other for the title at Night of Champions.

Bill Apter thinks that The Bloodline will lose at WWE Backlash

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks that The Bloodline will lose at WWE Backlash. Speaking to Teddy Long and co-host Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter made a bold prediction.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos will face Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match. Apter believes that there is going to be dissension within The Bloodline. He said:

“I think there’s going to be some sort of dissension taking place in the Bloodline between the Usos there and it's going to cost him the victory. Because he kept saying, ‘What happens if they lose?’ ‘We’re not going to lose?’ ‘But what happens if we lose?’ So there’s something more to this than what we know. I pick the Bloodline to lose that night.”

Roman Reigns hasn't been happy with The Usos since their loss at WrestleMania 39. Jimmy and Jey lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Zayn and Owens in the main event of Night 1.

In recent weeks, Paul Heyman has hinted that The Tribal Chief is running out of patience with The Usos.

