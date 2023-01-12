"Hopefully we see you at the Rumble" - Wrestling world reacts to former WWE Superstar's AEW appearance

The Royal Rumble is one of the most eagerly anticipated times for WWE fans, as the company often uses the event as a means to bring back former names. These returns could either be for one-night-only appearances, like Rob Van Dam in 2009, or for the long-term, like MVP in 2020.

With just over two weeks left before the January extravaganza, a former WWE Superstar has been vocal about wanting to return to the company. This will be the first Rumble under Triple H's creative leadership and Chris Adonis, aka Chris Masters has expressed his interest in returning.

For those unaware, Masters was an up-and-coming talent between 2005-2007. Whilst The Hurt Lock is synonymous with Bobby Lashley today, The Masterpiece himself made the move incredibly popular at the time, calling it The Master Lock.

After returning to the company in 2009, he floundered on the roster for another two years before leaving again. He was recently spotted on television when he showed up on AEW.

The wrestling world was receptive to Masters' appearance, with many replying to his tweet saying:

David @David_is_cool1 @ChrisAdonis Hopefully we see you at the rumble @ChrisAdonis Hopefully we see you at the rumble

LFGFITNESS⭕️ @want2lift 🏼 🏼 🏻 @ChrisAdonis First and only time i ever saw you in person was backlash 06 in Lexington Ky. Man i was blown away by the physique. You looked like you could have won the Olympia. Hope you continue to do great things in life big man. Much respect. @ChrisAdonis First and only time i ever saw you in person was backlash 06 in Lexington Ky. Man i was blown away by the physique. You looked like you could have won the Olympia. Hope you continue to do great things in life big man. Much respect. 💪🏼💪🏼👊🏻

SomeFatGuy @Moobist @ChrisAdonis Would really like to see you wrestling there. Just wanna see you on a big platform. @ChrisAdonis Would really like to see you wrestling there. Just wanna see you on a big platform.

DaVon Lewis @RealDaVonLewis @ChrisAdonis It was good seeing you at dynamite tonight. Be safe heading home in the traffic. Cool dude @ChrisAdonis It was good seeing you at dynamite tonight. Be safe heading home in the traffic. Cool dude

Whether WWE brings him back as a surprise entrant in the 30-man battle royal remains to be seen. It would be great to see him back as there are so many talents with whom he could create some dream feuds.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters made it clear to the fans that he wasn't there as an addition to the roster

Chris Masters, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong are all popular names who have shown up on AEW Dynamite as fans.

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to have The Masterpiece as an addition to the AEW roster. However, he has admitted that he would like to return to WWE under Triple H's regime.

We will find out if the Stamford-based company has plans for Masters to be a surprise entrant in the 30-man match in two weeks' time.

