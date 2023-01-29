"F*ck you Dwayne" - WWE Universe bombards Twitter with opinions after The Rock no-shows at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 didn't feature The Rock's anticipated return to the company. Still, the show was great, to say the least.
Fans witnessed two amazing Rumble matches and also witnessed the first-ever Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. The main event segment built toward the main event of WrestleMania Hollywood.
While fans wanted a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the company seemingly has different plans as of now. Fans did raise their voices on Twitter and showered the platform with opinions.
The fans who tuned in to see The Great One expressed their sadness through tweets.
Check out the tweets below:
Several fans liked that The Great One didn't appear and look forward to seeing The Tribal Chief take on a worthy opponent like Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn.
While it doesn't look like The People's Champion will return any time soon, fans might expect him to be back as soon as he has a relatively free schedule.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was amazing even without The Rock
After months in recovery, fans expected Cody Rhodes to make a monumental comeback at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, and that's exactly what happened. The American Nightmare entered at #30 and won the Men's Rumble to secure a World Title opportunity at The Show of Shows.
The Women's Rumble was amazing as well. The Eradicator Rhea Ripley shocked everyone when she entered at #1 but still managed to win the match after outlasting 29 other women to earn a shot at one of the Women's Titles at WrestleMania Hollywood.
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight surely delivered the Pitch Black match as the two also engaged in a surprising assault after the match. Fans saw Uncle Howdy diving onto LA Knight to possibly end the rivalry.
The main event was arguably the highlight of the show, as The Bloodline led an absolute assault on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Jey Uso left the ring during the segment, signifying a difference of opinion. Fans will patiently wait to see what happens next in the story.
What do you think about The Rock not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section.
Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here