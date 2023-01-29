"F*ck you Dwayne" - WWE Universe bombards Twitter with opinions after The Rock no-shows at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 didn't feature The Rock's anticipated return to the company. Still, the show was great, to say the least.

Fans witnessed two amazing Rumble matches and also witnessed the first-ever Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. The main event segment built toward the main event of WrestleMania Hollywood.

While fans wanted a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the company seemingly has different plans as of now. Fans did raise their voices on Twitter and showered the platform with opinions.

The fans who tuned in to see The Great One expressed their sadness through tweets.

Check out the tweets below:

A fan praising KO and Zayn while blasting Johnson over his absence at the Royal Rumble

Fabian= “Hell Yeah“  @Fabi_Orton The Royal Rumble was good but The Rock isn’t back Randy isn’t back🙁 it’s hard The Royal Rumble was good but The Rock isn’t back Randy isn’t back🙁 it’s hard https://t.co/RmfvdX5oAy

LPU88 @_lpu88_ I Stand up in the middle of the night to watch the #RoyalRumble and I wait and wait and wait for @TheRock and then the show ends and I sit there like this… I Stand up in the middle of the night to watch the #RoyalRumble and I wait and wait and wait for @TheRock and then the show ends and I sit there like this… https://t.co/EUxKqbdVOV

Charles @sck8182 @JaySwag88 that Royal rumble was a shit show no stone cold, The Rock or Cena everything was so predictable @JaySwag88 that Royal rumble was a shit show no stone cold, The Rock or Cena everything was so predictable 😩

Several fans liked that The Great One didn't appear and look forward to seeing The Tribal Chief take on a worthy opponent like Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn.

Visionary Chief 🥀⚡ @visionarychief

ROMAN REIGNS VS CODY RHODES is going to be MASSIVE

Can't wait for their rivalry to be started.

#royalrumble #romanreigns The rock didn't return. This was the best possible time for him to return. But whatever forget it now.ROMAN REIGNS VS CODY RHODES is going to be MASSIVECan't wait for their rivalry to be started. #royalrumble 2023 #codyrhodes The rock didn't return. This was the best possible time for him to return. But whatever forget it now.ROMAN REIGNS VS CODY RHODES is going to be MASSIVE 🔥🔥 Can't wait for their rivalry to be started.🔥🙌💯 #royalrumble #royalrumble2023 #codyrhodes #romanreigns https://t.co/3NSxnatpOs

Tone Tone @ToneWWE @the_isteds



Down the road...if Roman loses the title, they can visit that one-off, non-title match. @TheRajGiri The Rock sounds great...but it isn't. They have no need for him in 2023...especially in the World Title picture.Down the road...if Roman loses the title, they can visit that one-off, non-title match. @the_isteds @TheRajGiri The Rock sounds great...but it isn't. They have no need for him in 2023...especially in the World Title picture.Down the road...if Roman loses the title, they can visit that one-off, non-title match.

IXSymbioticxTrevXI @SymbioticxTrev @SeanRossSapp They don't need him at WrestleMania anyway @SeanRossSapp They don't need him at WrestleMania anyway

Rohan @Rohan5640

We are not aware of the masterpiece we have seen. No, The Rock is not necessary. #RoyalRumble We are not aware of the masterpiece we have seen. No, The Rock is not necessary. #RoyalRumblehttps://t.co/MayDj6ONE1

While it doesn't look like The People's Champion will return any time soon, fans might expect him to be back as soon as he has a relatively free schedule.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was amazing even without The Rock

After months in recovery, fans expected Cody Rhodes to make a monumental comeback at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, and that's exactly what happened. The American Nightmare entered at #30 and won the Men's Rumble to secure a World Title opportunity at The Show of Shows.

The Women's Rumble was amazing as well. The Eradicator Rhea Ripley shocked everyone when she entered at #1 but still managed to win the match after outlasting 29 other women to earn a shot at one of the Women's Titles at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight surely delivered the Pitch Black match as the two also engaged in a surprising assault after the match. Fans saw Uncle Howdy diving onto LA Knight to possibly end the rivalry.

Wrestling with Alan @HeelFactory twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s… Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Triple H doesn't think The Rock is in the cards for WrestleMania this year, but you never know. He wouldn't rule out next year and says there's an open invitation and they always have those talks.



He doesn't think the Rock wants to half ass it Triple H doesn't think The Rock is in the cards for WrestleMania this year, but you never know. He wouldn't rule out next year and says there's an open invitation and they always have those talks. He doesn't think the Rock wants to half ass it Triple H is a master of manipulation. He's got the fans eating out of the palm of his hand with this whole 'Will The Rock show up at WrestleMania?' charade. He’s playing us all like a damn fiddle. It's genius, keeping us all on the edge of our seats. Aha! #RoyalRumble Triple H is a master of manipulation. He's got the fans eating out of the palm of his hand with this whole 'Will The Rock show up at WrestleMania?' charade. He’s playing us all like a damn fiddle. It's genius, keeping us all on the edge of our seats. Aha! #RoyalRumble twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

The main event was arguably the highlight of the show, as The Bloodline led an absolute assault on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Jey Uso left the ring during the segment, signifying a difference of opinion. Fans will patiently wait to see what happens next in the story.

What do you think about The Rock not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes