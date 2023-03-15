Hosts of upcoming major WWE event get put through a table during contract signing

The hosts of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Pretty Deadly, were put through a table during the NXT Championship contract signing between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes and Breakker are set to collide at Stand and Deliver after the latter called him out at Roadblock. After several months of being on different paths, the two top stars on the roster came face-to-face last week. It was announced that there would be a contract signing for this week's episode to make the match official.

As the two men started to speak without a mediator, Pretty Deadly came out and said that they would host this contract signing. The duo were announced as the hosts of Stand and Deliver after losing a tag team championship match against Gallus earlier in the night.

At the onset of the segment, Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were arguing about why they are better than each other and why they think they will walk out of Stand & Deliver as the NXT Champion.

After a back-and-forth exchange, both men signed the contract and proceeded to leave the ring. However, they were stopped by Pretty Deadly, who said they wanted some 'drama' as this was a contract signing.

This prompted Hayes and Breakker to put the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver hosts through the table.

It will be interesting to see if Melo will be able to dethrone Breakker at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

