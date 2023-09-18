"Hot Topic Undertaker", "No one is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot" - WWE fans furious over top star's claim about current champion

Fans took to Twitter as they were left furious after learning that WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' place in the company.

While The Bloodline's storyline seems to be on pause due to The Tribal Chief's absence, The Judgment Day has capitalized on the vacuum, cementing its place as the most dominant faction in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment, with all of the members holding a title.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley claimed that she believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE.

Wrestle Features took to Twitter and posted Mami's comments. Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting on it.

One fan wrote while they like Priest, they don't think anyone is ready to take Reigns' spot.

A fan made a hilarious comment about Priest's comparisons with The Undertaker, as they also believed the former isn't ready to be the top guy yet.

One fan wrote that they believe there are a lot of wrestlers above Priest in the "list" to overtake Reigns.

Another fan wrote that Damian Priest is good, but they do not believe he is on the level of Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins yet.

One fan agreed with Rhea Ripley and wrote that they also believe Priest has what it takes to be at the top, but he isn't on The Tribal Chief's level yet.

Another fan believed Priest is ready to be the WWE World Champion and have a decent run, but he isn't ready to take Roman Reigns' spot as the face of the company.

Damian Priest could cash in on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns has been absent for a few weeks now. However, when he returns to action on SmackDown, Damian Priest could cash in on him for a chance to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Now that Priest has been showing up alongside his Judgment Day teammates on the blue brand, cashing in on the biggest title available can't be ruled out.

Fans want Priest to dethrone Reigns and become the WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Senor Money in the Bank.

Do you want to see The Archer of Infamy dethrone The Tribal Chief as the Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

