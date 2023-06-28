"How is he alive?" "Is he safe lmao" - Viral video of 8-time champion's crazy entrance has WWE fans questioning their safety

The wrestling world has turned its heads, showing concern for an eight-time champion in WWE coming through the pyro during his entrance.

The superstar in question is none other than Cody Rhodes, who has been a two-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time World Tag Team Champion, and three-time WWE Tag Team Champion before leaving the company in 2016.

When The American Nightmare returned to WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, the company left no stone unturned in making his return a cinematic piece of beauty.

As of now, Rhodes' entrance is one of the best in the company as fans join him with the loudest pop and sing his theme song all along. In a recent viral Tik Tok video, World Wrestling Entertainment showed Cody Rhodes' incredible entrance pyro.

Check out the video below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes be standing in a car wash every week Cody Rhodes be standing in a car wash every week 😭😭 https://t.co/Yl217tp2d4

Before appearing in front of the audience, The American Nightmare has to go through an immense amount of smoke blown on his body. It got WWE fans concerned for the 37-year-old star's safety as they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Check it out below:

Looking at Rhodes's pyro entrance under smoke, some fans asked if it was safe and wanted to know how he was alive.

A fan jokingly shared that The American Nightmare's hair stays on point after being blown by smoke.

Some other fans felt terrible about Cody Rhodes' hearing during his Pyro entrance.

LaShawnn @RaGeKingTY @TheEnemiesPE3 He gon be deaf within the next year @TheEnemiesPE3 He gon be deaf within the next year😭

Cody Rhodes' dog made his WWE debut

During the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare's beloved pet dog Pharaoh made his WWE debut. The eight-time champion also touched upon The Judgment Day issue.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Cody Rhodes patted Pharaoh and warned The Judgment Day group before Money in the Bank.

He expressed that he was looking forward to the day when he wouldn't have to discuss the heel faction and that Dominik had gotten beneath his skin.

The 37-year-old WWE Superstar also mentioned that at MITB, no Judgment Day member would save Dom Dom from his wrath.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes had taken Pharaoh to AEW's All Out event in 2019 during his tenure with the promotion. Despite the presence of pyrotechnics, The American Nightmare's entrance was not planned to include any. However, the pyros went off, startling Pharaoh.

On the other hand, fans couldn't stop praising Pharaoh for his latest visit on RAW, and many hoped he would appear more often.

