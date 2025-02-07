How did Cody Rhodes affect the reaction to Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win? WWE legend speaks

Jey Uso will meet Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown before deciding which title he wants to go after this WrestleMania season. The sudden prospect of Uso facing Rhodes on the Grandest Stage of Them All in April turned the fans off when the YEET Master scored the Rumble victory, feels Jim Cornette.

Uso was a favorite among the masses ahead of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he was not the biggest story heading into last Saturday's PLE. The 30-person battle royale was stacked this year, with big names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and John Cena, who was wrestling his final 'Rumble. Jey's win means the others are not headlining The Show of Shows this year, keeping aside the Elimination Chamber contest.

On his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend explained how this disappointed fans and evoked mixed reactions to Uso's win, because no one wanted to see Main Event Jey go up against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. Cornette felt that despite his stature Cody Rhodes going up against Uso at The Show of Shows was not a compelling enough story.

"For Jey Uso to win, meant that Seth Rollins, CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns couldn't win. Those have been the stories, the meat of the matter, the titles, the blood feuds. We want to see these guys intermingle, and suddenly, none of them gets the f**king deal. Jey Uso, in effect, beat other people that a lot of the fans wanted to see win more than they wanted to see him win," Jim Cornette said. "But nobody wants to see Jey and Cody." [From 39:56 onwards]

Check out Cornette's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso has to defeat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41, Jim Cornette says

According to the veteran, if Jey Uso decides to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41, then Uso has to walk out of Allegiant Stadium with the strap.

The two men have fought several times, with Mr. Main Event always coming up short. Cornette pointed to Gunther's claims that Jey Uso was a "mascot" for WWE and the former's subsequent win over the 39-year-old a week before the Royal Rumble puts the company in a position where they have to book Uso to go over The Ring General in Las Vegas.

"I'm not really a fan of that because if that does happen, Jey's gotta beat Gunther at WrestleMania. Elsewise he is as dead as a flounder in a f**king sandbox," said Cornette. [41:35 to 41:46]

WWE analyst Sam Roberts noted on his podcast following the 'Rumble that Main Event Jey is the "perfect candidate" to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. Perhaps there will be more clarity after this week's SmackDown, as the YEET Master is yet to decide.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

