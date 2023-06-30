"How dare you" - Rhea Ripley warns a top champion ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley took to social media to warn the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Rollins will be in action against Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. Taking to her official Instagram handle, The Eradicator sent a three-word message to Rollins following a recent WWE live event in the UK.

"How dare you," wrote Ripley

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr The feud we deserve! Rhea Ripley vs. Seth Rollins The feud we deserve! Rhea Ripley vs. Seth Rollins https://t.co/oJASBy64K7

Could Seth Rollins align with WWE stars Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in his feud against The Judgment Day?

Seth Rollins has been feuding with The Judgment Day for weeks. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion recently appeared on an episode of NXT to defend his title against Bron Breakker.

After his win, Rollins was attacked by Finn Balor once again. NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams came to the aid of Rollins. Speaking on WWE The Bump, Hayes and Williams spoke about the possibility of aligning with Rollins. Williams said:

"Oh, we ready. We been ready. Man, look. I'm about to make my name off this one. Judgment Day, come over here to NXT. If they want to, and we about to turn it all the way up."

Hayes was also on the same page as Williams, he added:

"Hey man, that's a certified W," Hayes said. "Certified W. There's no question about it. You got the NXT Champ. You got the World Heavyweight Champ. You got Trick Willie all on the same team. That's a certified W right there."

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions, defeating AJ Styles to become the inaugural champion. He has successfully defended the title against Damian Priest and Breakker.

Would you like to see Rollins retain his world title at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes