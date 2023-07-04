"How is she not fired yet"- Fans go wild after top female star allegedly hit WWE CEO Nick Khan during Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Zoey Stark allegedly hit WWE CEO Nick Khan by mistake during the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The rising star was in action at the recently concluded premium live event, which saw IYO SKY handcuff Bayley and Becky Lynch and climbed atop the ladder to clinch the MITB briefcase.

Zoey also performed emphatically in her first premium live event outing on the main roster. The 29-year-old's main focus was on Becky, who also had to keep a close eye on Trish Stratus.

During the match, Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark had a face-off at the top of a ladder where the former tried to use her flip-flop. However, Stark took the flip-flop from Zelina's hand and threw it away. In the end, the LWO member had the last laugh as she delivered a Code Red from the top of a ladder to another ladder.

A fan who was present inside the O2 Arena in London recently noted on Twitter that when Zoey threw the flip-flop, it hit WWE CEO Nick Khan, who was seated in the front row.

While there is no confirmation of the same, that did not stop fans from reacting to the alleged incident. Check out the responses below:

Gorilla Position @WWEGP

Funny note before this INCREDIBLE spot… When @ZoeyStarkWWE threw @ZelinaVegaWWE ’s flip flop from the top of the ladder, it hit WWE President Nick Khan on the head in the front row 🤣🤣🤣 I was sat behind him! #MITB Funny note before this INCREDIBLE spot… When @ZoeyStarkWWE threw @ZelinaVegaWWE’s flip flop from the top of the ladder, it hit WWE President Nick Khan on the head in the front row 🤣🤣🤣 I was sat behind him! #MITB https://t.co/lPVBmPmDrg

WWE veteran Vince Russo wanted Zoey Stark to win Money in the Bank

Zoey Stark has been quite impressive since making her main roster debut. The 29-year-old aligned herself with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions after she helped the Hall of Famer pick up a victory against Becky Lynch.

All three women participated in the Women's Ladder match at the latest premium live event. While Becky Lynch was one of the favorites heading into the bout, Vince Russo believed that Zoey Stark could have benefited from the win.

"Well, I'm always wrong on this, but who's new, and who needs the push? I'd say Zoey Stark. Let her walk out with it - which advances her. Becky Lynch doesn't need it. Bayley doesn't need it. But just discard the ones that are really established and go to the ones that need a little bit of a kick or push to get where they're going," said Russo. [From 0:54-1:29]

PuntKick POV @PuntKickPOV 🏻



#MITB #zoeystark No one's talkin about dis so I will, Zoey Stark carried that women's MITB match on her back. MVP! Show her your respect. No one's talkin about dis so I will, Zoey Stark carried that women's MITB match on her back. MVP! Show her your respect. 👏🏻❤️#MITB #zoeystark https://t.co/QtGwO97xe1

With Becky Lynch reportedly set to face Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam, it'll be interesting to see what plans the company has in store for Zoey Stark. The former NXT star has been active on the live circuit and faced The Man at recent WWE house shows.

