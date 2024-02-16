"How tf did we mess this up" - 6'7" WWE star reacts after T-Pain picks Cody Rhodes over Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is heading to WrestleMania 40 as Roman Reigns’ challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. American singer and record producer T-Pain seemingly made his pick for the match, earning an interesting response from a 6'7" superstar.

The American Nightmare decided not to be a pushover and stood in The Rock’s way to make his final decision after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead of letting The Great One steal his spotlight.

The match will likely be the talk of the wrestling industry till WrestleMania 40. Fans will bet on who will walk out of the arena with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship around their waist. Two-time Grammy Award winner T-Pain also recently picked Rhodes to finish his story through an X/Twitter post holding the replica of Roman Reigns' title.

NXT Superstar Dijak reacted to the post with a very interesting question. He noted that T-Pain was a really good ring name for a wrestler, and his former ring name, T-Bar, would have worked better for a rapper.

"T-Pain is a great name for a wrestler and T-Bar is a great name for a rapper how tf did we mess this up."

You can check out Dijak's tweet below:

T-Pain seems to know a thing or two about wrestling and follows the Stamford-based promotion's product on a regular basis. He could appear at WrestleMania 40 to back up Cody Rhodes in an exciting celebrity appearance.

Cody Rhodes will look to finish the story at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes failed to win the world title at WrestleMania 39 when he had a perfect chance of going all the way. He won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row to book his ticket for WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns will battle against each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows this year. Before their match, fans could see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins team up to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match.

The babyfaces could take the loss on Night One to boost the heels' egos. They could then win their respective matches on Night Two of The Show of Shows. It would allow Rhodes to finally finish the story and win his first world title in WWE. 2024 could turn out to become The American Nightmare’s dream year.

