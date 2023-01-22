"How could they do this?" - WWE Universe looks back on massive missed opportunity involving Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has consistently been one of the best wrestlers in the company over the last decade.

The Monday Night Messiah has had iconic feuds with some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. He has faced and defeated the likes of Triple H, Sting, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and many more. One name that he never had a lengthy, pay-per-view program was Daniel Bryan.

Bryan and Kane formed an unlikely but beloved tag team back in 2012. Around the same time, The Shield was running over the WWE roster. Bryan and The Visionary shared the ring in multi-man matches and had a few singles matches, but fans never got that one defining rivalry between the two.

Considering the caliber of Seth Rollins and the American Dragon, a full-fledged singles feud would have been amazing. Somehow, that never happened. Fans on Twitter view it as a missed opportunity, with some believing that a match between the AEW star and the former Shield member could have headlined WrestleMania.

Check out the tweets below:

Daniel Bryan is currently wrestling as Bryan Danielson in AEW. He has often spoken about WWE in a positive manner. A future return could be possible, as anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling.

Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan have never had a pay-per-view singles match in WWE

The Visionary and Daniel Bryan faced each other in televised singles action on five separate occasions. The latter won all three of their singles matches between 2013 and 2015.

Their fourth match ended in a disqualification win for Seth Rollins on RAW. Their last ever singles match took place on the June 17, 2019, episode of the red brand when the Architect defeated the former YES Man.

Rollins is currently embroiled in a feud with Austin Theory over the United States Championship. He lost to the 25-year-old prodigy in the main event of RAW a few weeks back.

On the latest episode of the Monday Night show, Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and The Miz in a United States Championship #1 Contendership Six Way Elimination match.

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview Awesome 6-Way Elimination Match. There was some great action throughout. Everyone got a chance to shine and, in the end, the right guy won. #WWERaw Awesome 6-Way Elimination Match. There was some great action throughout. Everyone got a chance to shine and, in the end, the right guy won. #WWERaw

The All Mighty and Rollins were the final two contestants remaining, but MVP and Omos interfered, allowing Bobby Lashley to pick up the win.

