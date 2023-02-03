How Vince McMahon's return affected backstage morale during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's return has caused many to be concerned about the company's creative direction. However, it has been revealed that Triple H was steering the ship without Mr. McMahon's creative input during Royal Rumble.

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event meant more than just putting on a show for Triple H. The Game has been in charge of massive events before, but Vince McMahon's first-ever absence from the Royal Rumble event was noteworthy.

According to Fightful Select, McMahon was not backstage at the show. As per the talent they spoke with, the Rumble process was the easiest in a while, with far fewer changes made at the last minute. Compared to the previous year's show, this year's Rumble was "a dream," according to the talent.

Another WWE source stated that the backstage atmosphere at WWE shows is "much more laid back," with Triple H in charge of creative operations.

Triple H assured WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon wouldn't interfere in creative decisions

Since the 77-year-old retired from his position in WWE, the only reminder of his influence remains the "Vince's office" directional sign. But now McMahon's office sign points to a completely different section in the backstage area.

Another source stated that no one is afraid to mention Mr. McMahon's name in group meetings. WWE talents have been repeatedly relieved by the brain trust of Triple H, Nick Khan, and Kevin Dunn that Vince McMahon would not be associated with creative or talent relations.

The Royal Rumble event held by WWE was a huge success as they broke attendance records and paved the way for a massive road to WrestleMania. It's comforting to know that the company is pleased with how things turned out, as they had few reasons to complain this time.

In the end, the company was extremely pleased with the show. This included backstage morale and Triple H's ability to pull everything together in Vince McMahon's absence.

