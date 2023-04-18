Huge social media stars set to begin training at WWE Performance Center soon

Two very popular social media stars are set to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE recently had tremendous success in bringing outside talent to the company. Logan Paul has excelled as a superstar and recently inked a new contract with the promotion. Bad Bunny has proven that he can perform in the ring and is set to host Backlash in Puerto Rico next month. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has entertained the wrestling world on commentary and inside the squared circle.

The company's newest additions in this department are The Cavinder Twins, who are reportedly about to begin training to become superstars after signing NIL deals in 2021. Hanna and Haley Cavinder announced they will not be returning to the Miami Hurricanes next season.

The Cavinder Twins have millions of followers on social media and will look to bring their following to professional wrestling. Their agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing, was recently interviewed by The Street and said that the twins will begin training at the Performance Center this spring.

“The WWE, they have a very specific training process -- They don’t just fit people into storylines and say, ‘Here you go. The twins are D1 athletes, they're extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there's also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety," said Jeff Hoffman. [H/T: The Street]

The Cavinder Twins speak on their futures in WWE

Hanna and Haley Cavinder recently appeared on NBC Today and announced that they have partnered with the company.

During their appearance on the show, the former NCAA basketball players stated that they love the company and its fanbase. The Cavinder Twins added that the fitness side of wrestling aligns with them as well.

"We love WWE. Their fan base, the sport, the fitness side of it. That fits Hanna and I's brand and aligns great with us,” Haley Cavinder said. “They’re a great partner and we’re very excited with the future with them," said the Cavinder Twins. [H/T: Today]

The Cavinder Twins are only 22 years old and could have a bright future in the company. Only time will tell if the twins will be able to succeed as professional wrestlers.

Do you think the Cavinder Twins will be popular as superstars? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes