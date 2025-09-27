  • home icon
  Huge update on Jade Cargill after being brutally busted open on SmackDown

Huge update on Jade Cargill after being brutally busted open on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:25 GMT
From Evolution 2025 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)
From Evolution 2025 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Jade Cargill put on another incredible effort on SmackDown, only to fall short yet again as Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship. After Cargill was busted open badly, we have a huge update.

There was one spot towards the end of the match that caught a lot of attention. Outside the ring, Nia Jax and Cargill were brawling, and Jax sent Cargill face-first into the steel steps. Of course, it was done with little regard for the actual impact, and as a result, Cargill was busted open very badly in the main event. Ultimately, Tiffany Stratton won, but the conversation online once again revolved around ring safety.

According to a new report on Fightful Select, Jade Cargill was legitimately busted open during the match, and she is alright now. However, they needed to immediately close the wound when they got backstage.

Here is a video of Jade Cargill getting carried out of the show with a towel covering her wound.

The report went on to state that following this, the infamous pin count botch with Nia Jax and the referee was the topic of discussion backstage. Basically, the confusion comes from the fact that referees have historically been instructed to count as if it's a shoot, meaning that if a superstar forgets to kick out, they are supposed to count to three anyway.

However, the report revealed that this rule for referees hasn't been around for quite some time, which makes it unclear as to whether these are instructions from the new regime or not. Either way, it was one of those unfortunate spots that didn't look good on television at all, and the discourse flipped between blaming Nia Jax and blaming the referee. Some believe both were at fault, but if Fightful's report is true, then it doesn't seem like it would be referee Daphanie LaShaunn's fault.

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
