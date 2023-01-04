"Hunter save them from this torture" - WWE Universe urges Triple H to re-sign former tag team champions after 3-year hiatus

The WWE universe has urged Triple H to re-sign FTR three years after the former tag team champions exited the company.

FTR took on the Bishamon unit of Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestling Kingdom 17 event. The latter emerged victorious to capture the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

This concluded a wretched few weeks for the former WWE RAW tag team champions. Over the last month, FTR has dropped all three of their belts. They also lost an AEW Tag Team Championship against the Acclaimed and a match on AEW Dynamite against the Gunn Club.

FTR's contracts expire in April 2023, and there is speculation that they could end up not signing an extension with Tony Khan's company. Being one of the best tag teams in the world, Triple H will probably be eager to get the former Revival back into the company they left in 2020.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp FTR lost the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Titles within a month of each other. Also lost an AEW Tag Title match. FTR lost the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Titles within a month of each other. Also lost an AEW Tag Title match.

some random dude @atomantpr It looks like FTR are on their way back to WWE… It looks like FTR are on their way back to WWE…

SlappadabRo🤙🍄 @SlappadaBRO



#njwk17 FTR are coming home like I said months ago. Great match though but sad to see them loss more gold. #WWE Raw #WWE FTR are coming home like I said months ago. Great match though but sad to see them loss more gold. #njwk17 #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/HLAGucCRsZ

Carlos @NoLimitLos_ FTR TO WWE NOW FTR TO WWE NOW

Cokeallday @AEWallday_ @TheLouisDangoor Ftr will go back to wwe they are hhh guys @TheLouisDangoor Ftr will go back to wwe they are hhh guys

Tony @etherb0yyy @SeanRossSapp Just confirm they are selling out and going back to wwe @SeanRossSapp Just confirm they are selling out and going back to wwe

WWE and Triple H lost a major superstar to NJPW

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE under Vince McMahon's regime due to creative differences regarding the direction of the women's division.

Once the Game took over the creative duties, there was speculation that the Boss could mend her relationship with the company. That never transpired, and Sasha Banks debuted on NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 show on January 4, 2023. She is now known as Mercedes Mone.

Despite having major stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Bayley and Alexa Bliss on the roster, the loss of Sasha Banks is huge for the Stamford-based promotion.

Mercedes Mone attacked another former WWE superstar when she took out Kairi Sane, who had just won an IWGP Women's Championship match against Tam Nakano. The Mandalorian star initially showed respect to the champion but proceeded to lay her out.

She then picked up a mic and challenged Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's Title at the Battle in the Valley event in San Jose. The match will take place on February 18, 2023.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes