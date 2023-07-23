"Hunter sees the vision" - WWE Universe reacts to Bobby Lashley possibly recruiting current champion to his rumored new stable

Bobby Lashley has made a handful of appearances on WWE SmackDown, but fans are excited to see what the All Mighty is planning on the blue brand. Last night, Lashley interacted with current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and the wrestling world went berserk over it.

Earlier this month, Bobby Lashley made a surprise appearance on Friday Night SmackDown after weeks of absence from weekly television. The All Mighty immediately got the WWE Universe's attention when he took the Street Profits out for a discussion.

Last night, Lashley took things to another level when he went to have a conversation with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on Friday Night SmackDown. Fans are now speculating that the All Mighty's rumored mega faction will somehow involve the current NXT Champion as well.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE Universe is excited to see another stable similar to The Hurt Business!

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes has been heavily featured on both RAW and NXT after becoming the NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver 2023, when he defeated Bron Breakker for the title.

Bobby Lashley's last WWE SmackDown match was against former world champion

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley picked up his feud with Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW after The Beast Incarnate cost him a match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Later, the two stars went on to have their third match at Elimination Chamber 2023, which Lashley won via disqualification.

After the event, the All Mighty started to feud with Bray Wyatt and made his way to Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, the feud was cut short as Wyatt went on a hiatus due to illness, and Lashley was left with no opponent for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Lashley was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft and immediately became one of the six superstars to enter the World Heavyweight Championships tournament. The finals took place in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

In the first round, Lashley defeated Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes and Austin Theory to qualify. Later, he faced AJ Styles in the finals from the blue brand's side but failed to beat The Phenomenal One. This was his last singles match on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley? Sound off in the comment section below.

