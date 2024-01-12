"Hunter will save him" - Fans are convinced Triple H will bring back top AEW star to WWE 

It's no secret that ever since coming to power in 2022, Triple H has brought back many released WWE stars under the company's umbrella. Now, fans are rooting for Hunter to sign AEW star Malakai Black, who left the promotion in 2021.

Black, who went by the name Aleister Black during his time in WWE, worked for the company from 2016 to 2021. Despite a spectacular run down in NXT, where he won the NXT World Championship, Black couldn't sustain the momentum when called up to the main roster, partly owing to underwhelming booking.

Following his release in June 2021, the 38-year-old star immediately signed with AEW. However, it's safe to say his run in the promotion hasn't panned out the way his fans expected it to. For those unaware, Malakai Black hasn't wrestled in a singles match since June 2022, causing an uproar among many viewers.

A popular Twitter page recently shared a post mentioning how Triple H would rescue Black's career by bringing him back to WWE down the line. Many thronged to the comments section, agreeing on how Black could shine in the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega comments on her husband, Malakai Black, possibly returning to WWE

Last year, in an interview, Zelina Vega was asked if she would like to see her husband back in the Stamford-based promotion. Though she didn't explicitly mention she wanted to see him back in WWE, Vega made it clear that she would love to work alongside Malakai Black again if things pan out.

“It’s not a conversation that happens, but I think it’s something that, any time I can spend extra with my husband, it always makes me a happier person. We’ve been trying to build our dream house for three years, and we finally got to do that. Moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently in the past week or so has been crazy, so any moment that I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him for sure again," Vega said.

Expand Tweet

Considering he's under a contract with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan books Black in the coming months.

Do you think Triple H would be interested in bringing back Malakai Black? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here