"I was already starting to miss him" - Fans believe Randy Orton's former rival won't retire from WWE anytime soon

Randy Orton's WWE career has been filled with star-studded matches and legendary rivalries over the past two decades. The Viper has almost done it all in the promotion. Recently, fans expressed their belief that The Apex Prediator's biggest rival won't be retiring from the company anytime soon.

Earlier this year, John Cena made his return to the promotion after losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. He immediately started to put over LA Knight and feuded with The Bloodline. Later, he teamed up with The Megastar and defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane 2023.

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, The Leader of Cenation spoke about retiring from in-ring competition. Fans were worried that Cena would retire and leave wrestling for good. Today, he posted a picture of a famous film hinting that he's not ready to leave yet and fans rejoiced over it.

John Cena has one more appearance left on the blue brand before his dream run ends in October. It will be interesting to see how long The Leader of Cenation will work as an in-ring competitor for the company.

Randy Orton could reportedly return to the promotion at WWE Survivor Series 2023

In 2021, Randy Orton was exploring WWE as a tag team performer alongside Matt Riddle. The Viper and The Original Bro became one of the most popular tag team acts in the promotion as RK-Bro and went on to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

Sadly, Randy Orton's back injuries caught up to him after they lost the titles to The Usos and he went on a hiatus from the company. It's been over a year and there have been no signs of The Viper on weekly television. However, it could all change in the coming months.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company is currently working on new material for Randy Orton's return and it is said that it could happen at Survivor Series 2023 or around that weekend. Check it out:

"Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend."

It will be interesting to see Mr. Survior Series return to the promotion at the same event.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's rivalry with Randy Orton? Sound off in the comments section below.