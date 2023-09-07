"I don't believe one bit," "Bad idea" - WWE Universe reacts to Jey Uso possibly joining popular stable

Jey Uso changed the landscape of WWE a few weeks ago when he quit The Bloodline and left the company. Luckily, Cody Rhodes brought back Main Event Jey for a singles run on Monday Night RAW. Fans recently reacted to a segment from the recent episode of red brand where Dominik Mysterio offered him a spot in The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, Jey and Jimmy Uso left The Bloodline and went up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank in London, where the twins won. Unfortunately, Jimmy turned on his own brother at SummerSlam when Jey Uso was moments away from winning the Undisputed Title from The Tribal Chief. This betrayal caused the former Right Hand Man to quit the brand and the company for a while.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Main Event Jey made his first appearance as he began his singles career. At the end of the show, Dominik Mysterio approaches him and offers him a spot on The Judgment Day.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans know that Jey will be an asset if he decides to join The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. However, a majority believe that Main Event Jey Uso needs to have this run on his own on the red brand, and he shouldn't join the heinous stable.

Former WWE Champion sends a cryptic message after Jey Uso arrives on Monday Night RAW

Last year, Drew McIntyre was the biggest threat to Roman Reign and his title reign on Friday Night SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior punched his ticket to Wales for a shot against The Tribal Chief's title at WWE Clash at The Castle in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, The Bloodline was always around to defend Roman Reigns, including Sami Zayn. Ahead of the event, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and The Tribal Chief brutally attacked The Chosen One to make a statement.

Last night, Drew McIntyre was the first star who raised suspension after the arrival of Main Event Jey on WWE RAW. Sami Zayn handled the situation at the time, but there are many superstars in the back who have issues with The Bloodline. After the event, McIntyre shared a cryptic post. Check it out:

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's return came as a shock to many fans and superstars in the locker room. It will be interesting to see what Main Event Jey does on his own on WWE RAW without his brother or blood on the roster.

What are your thoughts on Main Event Jey? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena