"I don't believe this" - WWE fans stunned after Gunther suffers defeat to underrated 37-year-old star during a live event

Intercontinental Champion Gunther suffered a surprising defeat in the recent WWE live event - albeit via DQ. With the Intercontinental Champion being so dominant in his reign, fans were stunned at the result that took place.

On The Road to WrestleMania 40 live event tour, WWE took a pit stop at Fresno and Oakland, California. Ahead of his big title defense against Jey Uso on the RAW before Elimination Chamber, he faced an old foe, Chad Gable, who he had an incredible trilogy with this past summer in 2023.

Defending his title against Chad Gable once more, Gunther would not only lose via DQ in Fresno, but the same outcome happened in Oakland as well.

Fans were shocked at the result because of how much Gunther has been winning since becoming Intercontinental Champion in 2022:

One fan argued that Chad Gable should have been the one to dethrone the Imperium leader. This was something that fans believed back in the summer of 2023, but it was ultimately Gable whom Gunther defeated to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

One fan posed the question as to whether Chad Gable should ultimately be the man to dethrone him to get a dominant run as a singles champion himself. Chad Gable has yet to win a singles title in WWE - something that many believe he is long overdue for.

There was some speculation that the reason for the loss was to set Gable up for another shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

What is the reason behind Gunther missing Elimination Chamber 2024?

Fans were disappointed when they learned that Gunther would not be making the trip to Australia for the 2024 Elimination Chamber. Following his absence in Crown Jewel 2023, it was revealed that the Intercontinental Champion would not be allowed to exit the United States of America for at least six months.

What is the reason behind this? The Imperium leader left Europe to move to the United States of America and as per the strict resident regulations, the Austrian star has to follow the six-month rule of not leaving the USA.

With over three-and-a-half months done, it's likely that he will finally be allowed to perform in international premium live events by May 2024. A conservative estimate would mean that he could possibly just end up missing the Backlash event in France on May 4th, 2024.

Not many are sure of the exact date of the six-month window, so this is just an assumption.