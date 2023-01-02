"I can see Randy facing him"– Wrestling fans debate as they discuss WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania opponent

The WWE Universe recently debated and discussed Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 opponent.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as Wyatt was apologizing for hitting the cameraman, LA Knight came out and challenged the former WWE Champion to a match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

After Wyatt accepted the challenge, Uncle Howdy came to the ring and attacked the former with a Sister Abigail. Meanwhile, Knight fled the ring as Uncle Howdy eventually walked out.

The WWE Universe came up with some interesting names as they suggested whom Wyatt should face at the Royal Rumble PLE.

Most fans said that Wyatt should either face Edge or Randy Orton at the Grandest Stage of Them All, while others suggested that he should go against the likes of Uncle Howdy, Karrion Kross, The Miz, AJ Styles, Bo Dallas, and Finn Balor amongst many more.

Here are some interesting fan reactions:

ꀗꂑꂵꂦ.ꀗꍩ @karamh2006 @WrestleFeatures I can see randy facing him if he returns @WrestleFeatures I can see randy facing him if he returns

NSAStevens @NSAStevens @WrestleFeatures Karrion Kross. The Story would be great in my opinion. Karrion thinks he is psychotic... Until he meets Bray Wyatt @WrestleFeatures Karrion Kross. The Story would be great in my opinion. Karrion thinks he is psychotic... Until he meets Bray Wyatt

Jack D @jacky13277 @WrestleFeatures A Bray vs Kross program if done right with Alexa on Bray’s side and Scarlett on Karrion’s could be feud of the year. @WrestleFeatures A Bray vs Kross program if done right with Alexa on Bray’s side and Scarlett on Karrion’s could be feud of the year.

Liam Cross 🇬🇧 @Crossman6911 @WrestleFeatures Bray Wyatt vs Uncle Howdy vs Uncle Harper vs Sister Abigail vs Daddy Cletus vs Granny Gonorrhea in a 6 person intergender keeping it in the family match @WrestleFeatures Bray Wyatt vs Uncle Howdy vs Uncle Harper vs Sister Abigail vs Daddy Cletus vs Granny Gonorrhea in a 6 person intergender keeping it in the family match

Mike Davis @m1keyd99 @WrestleFeatures Probably Howdy or Harper, depending on how the story unfolds… so those people are probably like Bo/Vincent/Dutch/Rowan… I could see any combination of those @WrestleFeatures Probably Howdy or Harper, depending on how the story unfolds… so those people are probably like Bo/Vincent/Dutch/Rowan… I could see any combination of those

William Mullins @Boodle31

Money in the Bank ladder match. @WrestleFeatures Rock Vs Roman, Edge Vs Brock, Orton Vs Riddle, McIntyre Vs Wyatt, Hurt Business Vs Club, Usos Vs Owens & Zayn, Cena Vs Theory, Balor Vs Rhodes Vs Rollins, Sheamus vs Solo vs Walter,Money in the Bank ladder match. @WrestleFeatures Rock Vs Roman, Edge Vs Brock, Orton Vs Riddle, McIntyre Vs Wyatt, Hurt Business Vs Club, Usos Vs Owens & Zayn, Cena Vs Theory, Balor Vs Rhodes Vs Rollins, Sheamus vs Solo vs Walter, Money in the Bank ladder match.

LK Theory @LK_Theory @WrestleFeatures Uncle Howdy. Bray beats LA Knight first at Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy attack him again after the match and they face each other at WM. Uncle Howdy should win that. @WrestleFeatures Uncle Howdy. Bray beats LA Knight first at Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy attack him again after the match and they face each other at WM. Uncle Howdy should win that.

Regular Goated Ws @GoatedWsHG @WrestleFeatures It's gonna be Karrion. Or maybe they'll do Howdy. Edge seems free but he's on Raw so idk. @WrestleFeatures It's gonna be Karrion. Or maybe they'll do Howdy. Edge seems free but he's on Raw so idk.

Conor Skunkcan 🦨💨 @ratboiiiiiiii



- The Judgement Day

- Karrion Kross

- Rey Mysterio if he doesn’t fight Dominik. @WrestleFeatures I think it’s gonna be something to do with his current story with Howdy and Harper, although if it was current roster I’d be happy with:- The Judgement Day- Karrion Kross- Rey Mysterio if he doesn’t fight Dominik. @WrestleFeatures I think it’s gonna be something to do with his current story with Howdy and Harper, although if it was current roster I’d be happy with: - The Judgement Day - Karrion Kross - Rey Mysterio if he doesn’t fight Dominik.

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @WrestleFeatures Bo Dallas after he reveals himself being uncle howdy after terrorizing bray for weeks. @WrestleFeatures Bo Dallas after he reveals himself being uncle howdy after terrorizing bray for weeks.

Seth Rollins' student sent a message after getting attacked by Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins' student, JT Energy, recently sent out a message after getting attacked by WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, The Eater of Worlds attacked the cameraman in the ring for no particular reason, following which Energy sent out a message.

While speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Energy recalled his time training under the guidance of RAW Superstar Seth Rollins. He further mentioned how he has done every other job apart from being a wrestler.

"I am JT Energy, a professional wrestler who trained at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy under Seth Rollins and Marek Brave, and Matt Mayday. Located in the quad cities of Davenport, Iowa. I'm a professional wrestler that has been active for almost seven years. And a part-time cameraman, part-time security guard, part-time medic, part-time pretty much whatever you need me to be, I'll be your guy. I'm six foot, 196 [pounds]."

It will be exciting to see who Bray Wyatt will face at Mania in April 2023.

Who do you think Bray Wyatt will face at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

