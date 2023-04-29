"I can’t wait to see this man as a world champion," "We believe in you!" - Fans support 13-year WWE veteran's bid to finally win a singles title.

Many WWE Superstars are seeking a change in fortune following the 2023 Draft. Xavier Woods is one of those stars hoping to make the most of the opportunities he’s given.

The 2023 WWE Draft kicked off on SmackDown, and saw many top superstars switch brands. Edge and Bobby Lashley moved to SmackDown, while Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW.

The second night of the draft will take place on RAW this coming Monday, and the future of several superstars will be decided during the night. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will also wait to see which brand they’ll land on after Monday night.

Woods has been trying to break free as a solo star for several years now. He has seen his fellow teammates Kofi Kingston and Big E win the WWE Championship in recent years, but he hasn’t been given a top title reign yet.

The 12-time tag team champion has never had a singles title reign in WWE. In 2021, he won the King of the Ring tournament. However, that did not lead to any championship wins.

Xavier Woods took to Twitter to post an emotional video following the heartbreak he suffered at the hands of Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He stated that he will become a champion.

Fans responded positively to the video as they backed the 13-year WWE veteran. Many said that he deserved a title reign in the company and that it was time for him to become a singles champion.

Randy Kline @randophicles @AustinCreedWins @WWE Hope you get the US championship. You went toe to toe with Gunther and looked good. Austen theory has nothing on him @AustinCreedWins @WWE Hope you get the US championship. You went toe to toe with Gunther and looked good. Austen theory has nothing on him

Woods could remain in a rivalry with Gunther if he moves to the RAW brand. However, he could aim for the United States Championship if Austin Theory brings the same to SmackDown on the second night of the draft.

Xavier Woods has stated that he will become a singles champion in WWE someday

The New Day has been one of WWE's most decorated tag teams in history. Two of its members, Kofi Kingston and Big E, have also won the WWE Title once each.

However, Xavier Woods is the only faction member who has yet to win a singles title. The former King of the Ring winner challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship last week but was unsuccessful at winning the title.

Following the loss, Woods posted a promo on Twitter stating that he will become a singles champion in the company someday. His words followed the unveiling of the new World Heavyweight Championship.

"Don't even get me started on the fact bad Triple H just unveiled a brand new Heavyweight Title. So what I'm trying to say is that regardless if I end up on Raw or SmackDown, Xavier Woods has options, and I will become a singles champion. It might not be today, and it might not even be tomorrow, but eventually, Xavier Woods wins," said Woods. (H/T Fightful)

Xavier Woods has wowed fans with his great in-ring work on many occasions. He is also one of the best stars on the mic and has the potential to give any title a big boost. It’s up to the creative team to test him with a singles title someday.

