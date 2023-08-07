"I don't care at this point" - WWE fans react to 51-year-old legend possibly facing Roman Reigns

Many fans are claiming not to be interested in a match between Roman Reigns and a WWE legend following SummerSlam last night.

Roman Reigns battled Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match last night in the main event of SummerSlam in Detroit. Not only was the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, but Jey Uso would also become the new Tribal Chief if he won the match.

However, the match ended in controversy as a masked man interfered and dragged Jey Uso out of the ring. It was Jimmy Uso who leveled his brother with a Superkick, and then Reigns followed it up with a Spear through a table to retain the title.

The account "Just Talk Wrestling" on Twitter asked an interesting question to wrestling fans today following WWE SummerSlam 2023. They noted that Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline storyline is in the bottom of the third inning last night following SummerSlam and that there is much more to come. Just Talk Wrestling asked fans if they want to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns or for the storyline to go in another direction.

Many wrestling fans that responded to the post appeared to be frustrated with the ending of last night's SmackDown and are claiming to have lost interest in a match between The Rock and Reigns.

Jon L @cashfire2015 @JustTalkWrestle I would rather not see the Rock win the title from Reigns.

Paul Carter @pbcarter7 @JustTalkWrestle I'm bored of it now personally it's like toothache sometimes

Renee Dale @rendale @DemonEvilMuscle @JustTalkWrestle Joseph I'm not sure how they keep the brothers feuding to WrestleMania there's nothing left to the story The Rock is not coming back it's just getting ridiculous now and that was not one of Romans best matches he didn't look like undisputed champion last night.

WWE Superstar comments on a potential dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is hoping to see The Tribal Chief and The Rock square off someday.

The Rock and Reigns have been rumored to have a match for years, but it hasn't manifested yet. The Great One was even rumored to battle Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the bout never came to fruition.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez claimed that she thought that the dream match was going to happen at WrestleMania 39, and is hopeful that it will take place next year.

"I hope so. I thought it (The Rock vs. Roman Reigns) will take place this past WrestleMania but that didn't happen. Who knows, maybe next year?" said Roxanne Perez. [10:49 - 10:58]

The Rock is a very busy man in Hollywood but appears to still be in phenomenal shape. Only time will tell if The People's Champion ever returns to WWE to attempt to dethrone his cousin Roman Reigns down the line.

