"I wasn't comfortable with it" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell discusses how he would have booked controversial TV segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell recently shared how he would have booked the controversial cocaine segment for NWA.

Last week, during their pay-per-view, NWA Samihan, there was a backstage segment where Father James Mitchell was seen snorting coke. He was accompanied by some women and other wrestlers. The segment irked a look of viewers and even jeopardized the company's TV deal with CW.

During this week's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned the whole angle was absurd for broadcast television in the first place. The former WWE manager detailed that he would have booked it only if there was a payoff with the cops arresting everyone involved in the segment the following week.

"I wasn't comfortable with it because there's no upside to it. Unless you have the police come in on the next show and arrest everybody around that table, take them out, and put them in the car. Now that's attaching a story to it. So, I don't know." [From 9:25 - 9:40]

The CW Network seems to have taken reactionary measures to the segment and signed a five-year deal with WWE to air NXT on the network starting October 2024.

