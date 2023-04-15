"I cringed hard" - WWE Universe reacts to drastic character change of returning star on SmackDown

Matt Riddle made his return to WWE earlier this month and is now out for revenge after Solo Sikoa put him on the shelf back in December last year.

The former United States Champion has returned to the company with a serious character and wants to make Sikoa pay for sidelining him for four months. This week on SmackDown, Riddle was able to cut his first promo as a serious superstar, which has led to some mixed feedback online.

Many fans are used to Riddle making jokes and playing with his scooter. But it appears that this has now been scrapped in favor of his new character, which many members of the WWE Universe are not huge fans of.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Bo$$e$ @TheBossesSC Remembering how much I did NOT miss Matt riddle 🤭 Remembering how much I did NOT miss Matt riddle 🤭

Riddle was able to keep a straight face whilst being given a pep talk by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of his match against Solo Sikoa this week on SmackDown.

They Call Me Norbert @Norbert_82 I don't wanna see Matt Riddle on my TV. I don't wanna see him involved with Zayn and Owens. I don't wanna see him anywhere. Thanks. I don't wanna see Matt Riddle on my TV. I don't wanna see him involved with Zayn and Owens. I don't wanna see him anywhere. Thanks.

Sami Zayn has become famous for forcing several superstars to crack or break characters. However, Riddle was able to hold up and retain his new serious gimmick, passing his first real test.

Do you think Matt Riddle's new character will suit him on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

