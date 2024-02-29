"I’d like to find out who did this" - The Rock responds to heartbreaking comment made by former co-star

WWE legend The Rock shared a heartfelt message in support of a top star who recently revealed that she was screamed at by a co-star. The top star in question is Rebecca Ferguson.

Popular actor Rebecca recently made news after revealing that one of her co-stars had screamed at her on set and she refused to work with them ever again. This led to fans trying to find out who was the actor that Ferguson was talking about. Fans narrowed down the list to a few people and it included Dwayne Johnson. For those unaware, Johnson and Ferguson worked together in Hercules.

The former WWE Champion has now posted a tweet, extending his support to Ferguson. His tweet also made it clear that he wasn't the one who screamed at the star.

"Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls**t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this."

The Rock is involved in WWE's biggest angle heading into this year's WrestleMania

Earlier this year, Johnson made his big WWE return and put down Jinder Mahal. He also hinted at feuding with Roman Reigns but things took a drastic turn when he aligned with Reigns mere weeks later. Johnson is now a heel on WWE TV and his ultimate goal is to make sure Reigns leaves WrestleMania XL with his title belts.

The Rock will likely step foot into the ring very soon. Cody Rhodes challenged The Great One during The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Rhodes is quite possibly the most popular superstar in WWE at the moment and fans would love to see these two men collide in the ring somewhere down the line.

