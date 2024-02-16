"I was there every day" - Female star makes big revelation about her shocking WWE exit

Roster cuts are not uncommon in WWE, but sometimes departures come out of nowhere, with unexpected names exiting the Stamford-based promotion. One such case was that of Amari Miller, who had impressed viewers with her work in NXT.

Miller had been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since May 2021 until her release earlier this month. She had mostly been competing on NXT Level Up over the last year, where she mostly came short in her matches. A few days back, Amari Miller took to social media to announce that she had departed from WWE. She also revealed that neither party chose to extend the contract following its expiration.

Now, in a recent interview with Steve Fall, the 27-year-old star disclosed the reasons behind her shocking departure from the Stamford-based company. Miller noted that it was the case of the creative team not having many ideas for her. She also mentioned that she gave it her all in the company, showing up for training every single day.

“It was mostly creative. They didn’t have anything for me creatively, and my contract was ending anyway, so I felt it was best for both worlds. It mostly came from their side. Not like an ‘oh, please, I’m begging.’ It was more, ‘Thank you for the opportunity, I appreciate it.’ There is nothing I felt I could have done. I worked my bu** off. I was there every day," Amari Miller said. [H/T Ringside News]

What the future has in store for Miller remains to be seen.

A few more WWE departures went down recently

Amari Miller was not the only one whose departure from the global wrestling juggernaut stunned fans. Matt Camp, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion's digital programming like WWE's The Bump as a host, among other shows, was also recently released.

It was noted that Matt's departure shocked many people backstage as he was considered to be a thorough professional.

On top of that, Jennifer Pepperman, a senior writer and producer with WWE, also exited the Stamford-based promotion recently after six years. However, it was reported that she was not released but chose to leave herself.

