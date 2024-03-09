"I was so f*****g disappointed at that line" - Wrestling veteran reacts to Seth Rollins' 'Diarrhea Dwayne' comment

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been the talk amongst the fans and critics after dropping a pipebomb on The Rock. Recently, a wrestling veteran reacted to the controversial remark and spoke about the match heading into WrestleMania. The veteran in question is Konnan.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins dropped his infamous 'Diarrhea Dwayne' comment in response to The Rock's promo on social media ahead of his appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, where he called Rollins a 'Walking Clown emoji.'

The comment didn't sit well with the audience or fans online, as it felt weak and childish. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan talked about the segment as he was disappointed with the line from the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"You got good star power leading into WrestleMania, just part of a great storyline and I think people were waiting to see what they were going to say after The Rock doubly annihilated both of them on Friday. And I just felt for such a cool character to say such a corny elementary school line, then worse the fans chanting it, I was embarrassed to even be a fan. I mean who checked off on that, did he not run by that? And then Drew [McIntyre] buried him on Twitter (X), did you see that? That was hilarious. He's savage... I was so f*****g disappointed at that line," said the veteran. [From 02:15 to 03:15]

Seth Rollins fires shots at The Rock

The Rock's return to WWE didn't sit well with Seth Rollins as he aligned with The Bloodline. The Visionary took additional responsibilities to make sure that Cody Rhodes left WrestleMania XL with a win over Roman Reigns.

The Great One's heel turn has made it much more difficult for The American Nightmare to finish his story. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Seth Rollins fired shots at The People's Champion:

"Look, he's [The Rock] a specimen. He's a specimen, but he hasn't had a match in a decade. John Cena, two times at WrestleMania. Had a couple of stuff, you know, tag matches, some appearances, here and there. Look, I'm on a different level right now. I'm in my prime. I'm operating at a level so high above any level he's ever operated at. He could not lace my boots in the best years of his career. Let alone, right now." [From 03:00 to 03:35]

It will be interesting to see what transpires in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' promo? Sound off!

