"I flashed everyone" - 42-year-old WWE star recaps her embarrassing wardrobe malfunction

As WWE Superstars, many performers have suffered unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions. However, one star suffered an embarrassing accident before even signing up for the company. The star in question is Shayna Baszler.

Prior to starting her professional wrestling career, Shayna made a name for herself as a mixed martial artist. She even made it to the UFC.

During a recent interview with the Metro, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recapped an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction she suffered.

"So this is when I was fighting, this was not for the UFC or anything, a littler show. I won, and so I jumped to the top of the cage and was balancing on my stomach with my arms in the air. I jumped down, and my sports bra got caught and so I flashed everyone on that side of the crowd. That’s probably my most embarrassing moment ever in a ring." [H/T Metro]

Shayna Baszler made a huge statement in WWE recently after she attacked her former tag team partner and longtime friend Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank.

Shayna Baszler on betraying Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In The Bank

Rousey and Baszler lost the Women's Tag Team Titles this past Saturday to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after Shayna assaulted the former RAW Women's Champion.

During a recent interview with RAW Talk, Shayna Baszler was asked about her betrayal of The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I have had this building up, and it felt good to finally get that off my chest. But you know what felt better? Feeling her tendons in her ankle stretch and feeling my knee crack across her skull. Finally, shut her up." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full interview below:

This past Monday on RAW, Basler delivered an incredibly impassioned promo as she verbally tore down her former tag team partner.

What was your reaction to Shayna Baszler attacking Ronda Rousey at Money Iin the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

