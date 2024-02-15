"I don't get why Hunter is sleeping on that so much" - Fans are unhappy with WWE RAW star's run

Fans expressed their displeasure over a WWE RAW star's recent run. While he was a force to be reckoned with last year, Chad Gable's momentum has cooled off this year, and fans aren't happy about it.

The Alpha Academy member's feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther last year resulted in a series of incredible matches that left the viewers enthralled. Though Gable failed to win the title from The Ring General, he took the latter to the limits, with fans believing it was only a matter of time before he would be pushed to the moon.

However, things haven't panned out the way many expected, as his 2024 started off on an underwhelming note. Chad Gable has competed in only one match this year, which came against Ivar on the January 22 episode of RAW.

On top of that, Gable lost the well-received encounter. This has given way to concerns about the 37-year-old star in the company and if his push last year was a short-lived experiment.

A Twitter user recently shared a post pointing out the former RAW Tag Team Champion's disappointing run in recent weeks.

Expand Tweet

Fans came in droves to the comments section, with most expressing their frustration over his booking. On the other hand, there were some users who believed Gable wasn't as good as others on the roster and may not become a top star ever again.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Road Dogg thinks Chad Gable is the real "John Cena"

On an episode of his Oh You Didn't Know Podcast, Road Dogg mentioned how Chad Gable was not only an incredible worker, but was also a great "human." He went as far as to call Gable the real "John Cena" and lauded his work ethic.

"He's a great human, a great employee, a great wrestler. He might be the real John Cena. I don't know, he's just a really good guy and he really works hard. Take your vitamins and say your prayers, Jack!" said Road Dogg.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Chad Gable and if WWE has any plans to have him back in the hunt for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Do you think Chad Gable should have been a singles champion in WWE now? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE