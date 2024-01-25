"I am going to win" - Current WWE star makes a bold prediction regarding the Men's Royal Rumble amid recent rumors

A current champion has made a bold prediction regarding the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The champion and WWE Superstar in question is Gunther.

Gunther is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. In 2023, he had one of the most dominant performances in Royal Rumble history, entering the match at #1 and lasting well over an hour.

On Twitter/X, Gunther posted a video of his recent confrontation with Seth Rollins before claiming he would win this year's Royal Rumble match.

"I am going to win the Royal Rumble, this Sunday 2am CET," wrote Gunther.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, Gunther is the favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble. The report also suggested that he could dethrone Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In the lead-up to the Men's Royal Rumble Match, there have also been talks of CM Punk or Cody Rhodes possibly winning the Rumble this year.

Matt Morgan discussed the idea of WWE booking Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently discussed the idea of a potential clash between Gunther and Brock Lesnar.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed that The Ring General must "eat" Lesnar alive and dominantly beat him. He said:

"He has got to eat Brock alive. I know you think I'm crazy. He's got to eat him alive. Can you imagine that? [Remember when Brock faced Goldberg and Goldberg kinda pushed him down, he gave him that look like 'Oh, sh*t.' If he does that with Gunther, man, that just makes him.] It does."

He added:

"And with Goldberg, when he did it, that was very like, 'Holy cr*p! Did that really just happen?' We weren't like, 'Oh my God! Goldberg is the man.' We were like, 'Come on dude, Brock would kill this guy.' Like, if Gunther did it, he's still young and he's still on his upswing, it would do so much more for him than it did for Goldberg that night."

It now remains to be seen if Gunther manages to win the Royal Rumble and possibly challenge for a WWE world championship.

