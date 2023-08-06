"I am gonna pretend like this never happened" - Major botch in Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam leaves WWE fans in splits

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar wrote the third chapter in their rivalry at WWE SummerSlam. The two men had won one match each before they went toe-to-toe once again in the ring. However, a major botch during the match has taken a lot of steam out of the contest.

The build-up to the contest saw The American Nightmare take a lot of punishment at the hands of the former Universal Champion. It helped the match become one of the most anticipated contests of the night.

Rhodes and Lesnar threw everything at each other on Saturday night. The Beast F5-ed his opponent on the announcer’s desk in hopes of earning the win. Meanwhile, Rhodes used the steel steps to knock Lesnar down, but could not pin him.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s X account immediately spotted a major botch during the contest. Rhodes used the steel steps, but the referee did not disqualify him.

The post earned a lot of reactions from fans who started asking the very same question. It was unbelievable for many that the referee let such a huge spot pass without disqualifying The American Nightmare.

Using weapons and foreign objects is not allowed in regular matches. However, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar did not shy away from using the ring’s surrounding to their advantage during the contest without earning the wrath of the WWE referee.

Cody Rhodes won the battle against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes fought in arguably the most punishing match of his career since his WWE return. Brock Lesnar was ready to put his opponent through hell to pick up the win.

The American Nightmare had a plan and managed to take Lesnar off his feet on several occasions. He locked his opponent in the Kimura Clutch before finally hitting three consecutive Cross Rhodes for the win.

It was great to see Cody Rhodes go over in style during the match. Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable by showing his opponent a lot of respect post-match and raised his arm thrice before exiting the ring.

It looks like the entire rivalry was booked to give Rhodes another boost on the main roster. He is again amongst the top toughest stars in the company who can take down anyone in a fair fight.

