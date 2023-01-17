"I got a bad feeling about this" – WWE Universe believes ruining Cody Rhodes' return will lead to 50-year-old veteran winning the Rumble match

Last night, Cody Rhodes made a shocking announcement as he stated that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match at the Premium Live Event. However, fans believe WWE ruined the surprise and now The Rock will return to the event and win the match.

Last year, Cody Rhodes made a stellar return to the company when he showed up at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The two superstars spent months feuding on the red brand, where Rhodes won every encounter between the two stars.

Unfortunately, the American Nightmare got injured and took time off to heal. It's been over half a year since Rhodes has been in action in the squared circle. However, fans now believe that The Rock will be winning the match as WWE ruined Rhodes' return. Check it out:

SAH @SAHFTW @WWE I feel since he is announced, he is not winning and surprise entrant Rock will be winning 🤔 @WWE I feel since he is announced, he is not winning and surprise entrant Rock will be winning 🤔

Ruslan Greenan @RG___37 @WWE @CodyRhodes If we are going to see Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, he might be the one to win it all. He has to go through John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Dwayne Johnson, and some legends. It will be hard to predict if Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. @WWE @CodyRhodes If we are going to see Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, he might be the one to win it all. He has to go through John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Dwayne Johnson, and some legends. It will be hard to predict if Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble.

- @CurtP_ @WWE @CodyRhodes Them announcing Rhodes being at the Rumble in advance genuinely makes think The Rock is going to appear. Bizarre decision them announcing him in advance @WWE @CodyRhodes Them announcing Rhodes being at the Rumble in advance genuinely makes think The Rock is going to appear. Bizarre decision them announcing him in advance

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @SymbioticxTrev @WWE @CodyRhodes It would feel so lame if Rock just ended up winning the Rumble over Cody at this point. The fact that they’ve given Cody this great comeback story adds to his case for winning. @SymbioticxTrev @WWE @CodyRhodes It would feel so lame if Rock just ended up winning the Rumble over Cody at this point. The fact that they’ve given Cody this great comeback story adds to his case for winning.

IXSymbioticxTrevXI #MakeTASM3 @SymbioticxTrev @WWE @CodyRhodes Since they ruined this surprise, The Rock is going to be the surprise and unfortunately win the Royal Rumble @WWE @CodyRhodes Since they ruined this surprise, The Rock is going to be the surprise and unfortunately win the Royal Rumble

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes or The Rock wins the Rumble match and goes on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes could bring back popular WWE title design if he wins the Rumble and dethrones Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes had a fruitful first run in the company where he won several championships and was part of a popular faction alongside Randy Orton called The Legacy.

In 2022, The American Nightmare returned to the company with more goals to accomplish under his second run. Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Rhodes expressed his interest in bringing back the Winged Eagle belt:

“Hypothetically, it would be something to do that, achieve the ultimate industry dream, being the best of the best ever, in terms of that moment in time, and then to perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the winged eagle, the redundantly named title we are discussing. That would just be something. That’s all I can really say.”

Last night, The American Nightmare announced that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match. If Rhodes wins the match and the title, there is a possibility for him to bring back the Winged Eagle belt.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the Royal Rumble match instead of The Rock? Sound off in the comments section.

