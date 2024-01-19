"I hate injuries," "I’m hoping he’s not badly hurt" - Fans react to WWE pulling massive star from upcoming live events

Wrestling Twitter recently reacted to WWE pulling a top name from upcoming live events.

Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his World Heavyweight Title outing against Jinder Mahal on the latest edition of RAW. He was seen limping after the show went off the air and was helped to the back by personnel.

Now, WWE has pulled Seth Rollins from their upcoming live events. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, one wonders if Rollins will be healthy enough to compete in the ring at The Show of Shows. Triple H and his team will be desperately hoping for The Visionary to be 100 percent ahead of the Show of Shows.

One fan was of the opinion that Rollins and CM Punk would have had a monumental feud around WrestleMania. Check out his tweet here.

Another fan stated that the world champion deserves a break. Check out the tweet here.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rollins being pulled from upcoming house shows:

Seth Rollins didn't like the way CM Punk treated him

Only time will tell if Rollins will be fit enough to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40. For a while now, fans have been waiting to see a full-fledged feud between Rollins and CM Punk. The two veterans aren't fond of each other in the least and have taken multiple shots at each other in the past.

Back in 2019, Punk joined WWE Backstage on FOX and took the wrestling world by storm in the process. Rollins immediately challenged Punk to a fight, but the latter wasn't interested. Punk later told Rollins to stop tweeting, but The Visionary didn't pay heed to his advice. Many fans sided with Punk in this Twitter feud and believed that Rollins embarrassed himself by tweeting about him multiple times.

Here's what Rollins said about Punk on the SI Media podcast:

"CM Punk said some really bad things about me, talked down about me for years, and the company for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and cr*p like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people." [H/T GiveMeSport]

Here's hoping Rollins' injury isn't serious and he has been pulled away from upcoming live events to give him ample time to heal up. It should be noted that Rollins is advertised for next week's edition of RAW.

What do you make of Rollins possibly missing WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

