"I hold grudges"- Top WWE Superstar claims Rhea Ripley didn't bury her

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently sent a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two female stars clashed last year at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Despite a valiant effort, Vega came out on the losing side but received a remarkable reception from the home crowd. The match was one of the best performances of her career against Ripley.

However, Vega is eager for another opportunity at Ripley's Women's World Championship. The LWO member recently expressed her intentions on Twitter, stating that Ripley couldn't bury her in Puerto Rico and unveiled that she still harbors a grudge.

"D**n right @USANetwork 🤙🏽 @RheaRipley didn’t bury & forget me in Puerto Rico.. and I hold grudges," Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega recently signed a new deal with WWE

Since debuting in WWE in 2017, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has been one of the stand-out performers within the company. Now, it seems that she will be with the sports entertainment juggernaut for the foreseeable future.

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the 33-year-old wrestler has inked a fresh multi-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. Joining stars such as Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Dominik Mysterio, she stands among the first stars to secure renewals under the TKO umbrella.

"Friday Night Smackdown star Zelina Vega has come to terms wth WWE and signed a new multi-year deal with the company, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. Vega is the latest talent to sign a new deal following the Endeavor takeover of the company," Mike Johnson wrote.

With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania around the corner, it will be interesting to see what Triple H and co. have planned for the talented star moving forward.

Would you like to see a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega for the Women's World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

