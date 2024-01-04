"I hope he gets booed out of the building," "Let's move on from him" - Fans react to rumors of former WWE Champion's return

Fans apparently don't want to see a former WWE Champion back on TV for a milestone moment. The champion in question is Hulk Hogan.

On January 23, 1984, Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to become the WWE Champion at Madison Square Garden. The iconic moment has since been deemed as the birth of Hulkamania, and its 40th anniversary is on the horizon.

As per reports, World Wrestling Entertainment is planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania. The report also stated that a Hulk Hogan appearance wasn't out of the question. The report quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter and many fans made it clear that they didn't want to see The Hulkster on WWE TV anymore.

Check out some notable reactions below:

Hulk Hogan says he discussed plans with Shane McMahon for a WWE WrestleMania 39 match

At WWE WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon made a surprise return and kicked off a match with The Miz. The bout didn't last long as Shane got injured mere minutes into it. Shane was taken backstage, while Snoop Dogg replaced him and ended up defeating The Miz.

Months later, Hulk Hogan appeared on The MMA Hour podcast and revealed that he had had talks with Shane McMahon about a potential match at The Show of Shows. Here's what Hogan said:

"He [Shane] goes 'Hey, you got one more in you, old man?' I said 'Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother ... What do you want to do?' He said 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said 'Well, right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year.' I have always wanted to have a retirement match ... I'm not moving around the way I should be. So I'm going to keep working, keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I am about six months from now. All I've found out from the wrestling business, brother, is never say never." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The last time Hogan wrestled on WWE TV was way back in 2006, at The Biggest Party of the Summer. On the road to SummerSlam 2006, the veteran kicked off a feud with Randy Orton, who had already established himself as The Legend Killer by that point.

At SummerSlam 2006, Hogan picked up a huge win over The Viper. The Hulkster is currently 70 years old, and it's rather safe to assume that he will never wrestle another match. A one-off appearance is certainly possible, though, to celebrate his big win over The Iron Sheik and the birth of a cultural phenomenon.

What do you think of the fan backlash to the reports of Hogan possibly returning for a one-off appearance? Sound off in the comments section below.