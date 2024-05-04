"I hope so" - WWE fans pushing for 32-year-old to debut at Backlash

WWE fans are hoping to see the debut of a 32-year-old star tomorrow at Backlash 2024 in France. Backlash is the first premium live event following WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia.

There are only five matches on the card for Backlash tomorrow, but fans are very excited about the event. Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the premium live event. The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa will also be in action against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match.

Solo Sikoa has seemingly made himself the leader of the heel faction during Roman Reigns' absence. The Tribal Chief has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. WrestlePurists asked fans today on social media if they thought Jacob Fatu would be debuting tomorrow at Backlash.

Most fans are hoping to see the former MLW Champion appear during Backlash and interfere during The Bloodline's tag team match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

"Most likely yes," wrote a fan on X.

"It would be cool if he did," commented another fan.

"I think so yes either in tag match or cost Jey the title," said a fan on X.

"I hope so." another fan wrote.

Jacob Fatu spent several years in Major League Wrestling before announcing that he was a free agent in February.

Former WWE manager reveals why he is worried about The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on the changes to The Bloodline and revealed a cause for concern.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell pointed out that the heel faction is stocking up on Samoan wrestlers. The veteran claimed that there can be too much of a good thing, but predicted WWE will find a way to make it work.

"This is what I worry, though. They are stocking it up with too many Samoans at this point. There is too much of a good thing. Now they will make it work, I'm not saying that. But I am saying, I mean, they got a ton right now. They got seven before they added anybody," said Mantell. [From 03:05 onwards]

The real reason why Roman Reigns was pulled from this year's WWE Draft was revealed during tonight's SmackDown. Only time will tell how The Tribal Chief will react to the new version of The Bloodline when he returns to television.

