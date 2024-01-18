"I hope he will be at the Royal Rumble" - Fans want to see former WWE Champion return after 4 months

WWE fans are hoping to see a former champion make his return at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year after entering at number 30. He punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 after last eliminating Gunther. Unfortunately for The American Nightmare, he failed to finish his story at The Show of Shows last year. Roman Reigns emerged victorious to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match.

Rhodes wanted immediate revenge on The Bloodline, but Brock Lesnar targeted him for several months. Cody Rhodes defeated The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam 2023, and the veteran has not appeared since. The two stars also shook hands after the match in an unplanned moment.

No DQ asked fans on social media today if they miss Brock Lesnar and got a variety of responses from the WWE Universe.

Some fans claimed that they were not interested in Lesnar returning to the promotion. However, the vast majority admitted that they do miss Lesnar and would like to see him return at Royal Rumble 2024.

Bill Apter on why Brock Lesnar could face The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 40

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The Undertaker possibly coming back for one more match.

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda stated on the Monday Mailbag podcast that The Undertaker looks to be in phenomenal shape and suggested that he might have one more match left in him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter reacted to the rumors and suggested that The Undertaker face Brock Lesnar one last time. The Beast Incarnate broke The Deadman's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30.

"There have been reports recently about maybe The Undertaker is ready for one last trip. In the event he is ready for one last trip, he needs to avenge that lose that he had against Brock Lesnar. And what better place, I am not talking about the Royal Rumble, I am talking about what better place than WrestleMania for The Undertaker to make one last match against Brock Lesnar."

You can check out the full video below:

Lesnar has won the Royal Rumble in 2003 and then again in 2022. It will be interesting to see if the 46-year-old returns to the ring during the Premium Live Event on January 27.

Do you miss Lesnar on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

