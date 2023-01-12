"I just don't know if it's healthy" - Veteran shares honest thoughts about CM Punk's WWE firing in 2014 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently commented on CM Punk's WWE firing in 2014, the news of which the promotion gave Punk on his wedding day.

The Straight Edge Superstar had a highly successful stint with the global juggernaut, where he became a mainstream name. However, Punk's biggest gripe remained that he wasn't presented at the same level as homegrown stars like John Cena and The Rock. His tenure with the company ended on a tumultuous note.

After walking away from WWE following the Royal Rumble 2014, CM Punk was handed his termination papers on his wedding day later in June.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter stated that both WWE and Punk should have made adjustments and found a middle ground.

"If you're gonna put that kind of anger in front of the world, I just don't know if it's healthy. It doesn't help your character, it doesn't help your fans. If that helps your character, sure. But I think it works two ways. The company needs to adjust what you're doing, and the person behind the character needs to adjust what they're doing. It's just that, if he didn't want to be there, at that point, then leave," said Bill Apter. (20:40 - 21:22)

You can listen to the full podcast below:

Bill Apter on CM Punk's WWE pipebomb

Elsewhere in the chat, Bill Apter discussed CM Punk's legendary pipebomb from RAW that rocked the wrestling world back in 2011. The veteran journalist revealed that he couldn't understand at first if the segment was a shoot or a work.

Apter added that he thought the promo was a mere instrument to set up another clash between Punk and John Cena.

"First I thought it was an angle to set up a match between CM Punk and John Cena. But I felt even though it might have been a storyline or angle; I could see that rebellious streak of CM Punk starting to release. I had known him for years in the indies and all that," said Apter.

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



“Here's the truth about the WWE. It doesn't matter if you're the best wrestler. It doesn't matter if you are the best talker. It doesn't matter if you are the best overall performer



“There’s a glass ceiling + nobody is allowed to break it” - #OnThisDayInWWE 10 years ago:“Here's the truth about the WWE. It doesn't matter if you're the best wrestler. It doesn't matter if you are the best talker. It doesn't matter if you are the best overall performer“There’s a glass ceiling + nobody is allowed to break it” - @CMPunk #OnThisDayInWWE 10 years ago:“Here's the truth about the WWE. It doesn't matter if you're the best wrestler. It doesn't matter if you are the best talker. It doesn't matter if you are the best overall performer“There’s a glass ceiling + nobody is allowed to break it” -@CMPunk https://t.co/eEDHBFg6XF

With CM Punk's relationship with AEW rocky at best, it remains to be seen if this opens doors for him to return to WWE, possibly at Royal Rumble 2023.

What do you make of Bill Apter's take on CM Punk's WWE exit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes