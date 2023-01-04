"I just can't take him serious" - WWE Universe heavily trolls Dominik Mysterio's recent promo

Last Monday, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo on WWE RAW after being released from prison. The WWE Universe heavily trolled The Judgment Day member after his recent release and drew comparisons with several personalities.

In September 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the villainous stable 'The Judgment Day' on WWE RAW. Upon joining the stable, Dominik made Rey's life a living hell on the red brand and moved him to the blue brand.

Last month, Rey Mysterio decided to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson when he called the cops on The Judgment Day members when they tried to invade Mysterio's house. This led to Dominik's arrest on Christmas Eve.

Last Monday, Dominik cut a promo after he was released from prison. WWE Universe heavily trolled the young Mysterio and made several comparisons to their favorite personalities. Check it out:

It looks like the rivalry between father and son has kicked off, and it will probably lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik Mysterio's recent promo on WWE RAW

After joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley completely transformed Dominik Mysterio into a new man. The two brutally attacked Rey Mysterio and sent him packing to WWE SmackDown.

However, Judgment Day continued their feud with the Master of 619 as they attacked him at his house during Thanksgiving. The two tried to repeat their actions again on Christmas, but Rey called the cops on his son.

Last Monday, Dominik cut a promo on WWE RAW upon his prison release, where he said he had changed as a man. Rhea Ripley reacted to his promo following the show. Check it out:

"🫠 He’s so tough"

It will be interesting to see what The Judgment Day has planned for Rey Mysterio as Dominik and Rhea Ripley will be looking for some retribution against the man who put him behind bars.

Do you want to see Dominik vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

