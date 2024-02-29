"I just think you guys scr*wed me" - Brock Lesnar was upset after earning $250,000 for 13-minute match, reveals WWE veteran

Brock Lesnar wasn't happy about his payday for a singles match against a WWE Hall of Famer.

Lesnar and Goldberg met in a singles encounter at WrestleMania XX in Madison Square Garden back in 2004. Many fans consider this bout to be the worst WrestleMania match of all time. Lesnar and Goldberg were both on their way out of WWE and didn't care about putting on a good show.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed on his podcast that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg both earned $250,000 each for the match, and Lesnar wasn't happy with the paycheck. Lesnar argued with Jim Ross on the phone about the check that he received and ended up hanging up on the veteran. Here's what Ross said:

"I remember, I think the payoff, if I'm not mistaken. that we did for that show is that, I think he made 250 grand and so did Goldberg. I remember sitting in my office in Stanford and Vince's assistant said Brock Lesnar's on the line. He wanted to talk to Vince and Vince wants him to talk to you. So that was my prep for that conversation, and like... here he is. So there he goes and so I get on the phone with him and he's in a foul mood because he got his payoff, thought he got scr*wed."

JR added:

"I said, 'What are you basing this on, did you do a study of the finances of this event or did somebody tell you, one of your buddies tell you you got scr*wed in your payoff? What are you basing this on? I don't... you have to give me something here? You didn't like it?' And he said, 'I just think you guys scr*wed me.' I said, 'Well we didn't scr*w you and I'm sorry you feel that way,' and he hung up on me." [From 03:33 to 04:37]

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE eight years later

Lesnar made a name for himself in the UFC and made his much-awaited return to the company eight long years later, while it took Goldberg 12 years to make a comeback. The Beast enjoyed a lucrative contract during his second WWE run that allowed him to miss multiple dates and PLEs.

Lesnar was recently allegedly linked to the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate hasn't returned to WWE since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, and it seems highly unlikely that he will ever return.

