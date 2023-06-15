"I'll give up my house for this" - WWE fans have a surprising request for Seth Rollins’ next challenger

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has two title defenses scheduled for next week. One on Monday Night RAW as he issued an open challenge, and the other against NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

Ever since the announcement of Seth's return to the former black-and-gold show, where he began his WWE career, the fans have voiced their request on social media for the creative team to squeeze in a segment between him and current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

Many people believe Seth Rollins vs. Carmelo Hayes would "cook" and that WWE should consider booking the match down the line.

Here are a collection of fan requests below:

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



Seth Rollins vs Carmelo Hayes for the World Heavyweight Championship would be INSANE! I understand but hear me out:Seth Rollins vs Carmelo Hayes for the World Heavyweight Championship would be INSANE! #WWENXT I understand but hear me out:Seth Rollins vs Carmelo Hayes for the World Heavyweight Championship would be INSANE! #WWENXT https://t.co/kocWUK6g1G

JonnyLeTran5 @JonnyLeTran5 @reigns_era I want Shawn Michaels to recreate this with Seth Rollins and Carmelo Hayes @reigns_era I want Shawn Michaels to recreate this with Seth Rollins and Carmelo Hayes 🙏🙏🙏😍 https://t.co/VPFpEc8k5h

chey ⚡️ @meloismone i NEED a seth rollins and carmelo hayes interaction on nxt next week, i’m begging i NEED a seth rollins and carmelo hayes interaction on nxt next week, i’m begging https://t.co/2vjcb30PWL

Tyler Dixon @tylerdixon125 @meloismone I’ll give up my house for this I’ll give up my house for this @meloismone 🙏I’ll give up my house for this🙏

On this week's episode of RAW, it was announced that Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. There has been speculation, meanwhile, as to what the champion's former foe, Logan Paul, will do upon his return next week on Monday night.

Some fans believe The Maverick's return could mean that he will be a surprise addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match. While most people are game for it, they can't stand the idea of the internet star winning the bout over full-time stars like LA Knight and Damian Priest.

Carmelo Hayes claims 37-year-old WWE titleholder is a dream opponent

Carmelo Hayes signed with the Stamford-based promotion in February 2021 and immediately made an impression among Hall of Famers and officials. He also cultivated a strong fanbase.

When he defeated Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania 39 weekend, Hayes became the first superstar to have held the NXT North American Championship, NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and the NXT Championship.

He has brought up Seth Rollins' name many times in the past, including recently during a Q&A session on WWE's Snapchat, saying that he hopes to face the latter at WrestleMania someday:

"I've been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry with in the ring. On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road," Melo said.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 If Seth Rollins is gonna go to NXT for a World Heavyweight Championship match with Bron Breakker then a Champion vs Champion match with Carmelo Hayes at Great American Bash would be a massive boost to that Event. If Seth Rollins is gonna go to NXT for a World Heavyweight Championship match with Bron Breakker then a Champion vs Champion match with Carmelo Hayes at Great American Bash would be a massive boost to that Event. https://t.co/piq4eOsitk

Now that Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion and consistently defending the title on weekly television, it puts The Visionary in the top spot and as a target for many talents.

On that note, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for Johnny Gargano to face Seth Rollins next week on Monday Night RAW. You can read more here.

Who should answer Seth Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

