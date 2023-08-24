"I'll never forget it" - WWE RAW star reflects on sharing the ring with Terry Funk following his passing

A WWE RAW star has shared a touching tribute to Terry Funk following his passing.

The legend passed away today at the age of 79 and the tributes continue to pour in. Funk's career spanned over five decades and he was a star around the world. He is an inducted member of countless Hall of Fames in professional wrestling, including WWE along with his brother, Dory Funk Jr. in 2009.

WWE's Kevin Owens took to Twitter today to share a tribute to Funk following his passing. The WWE RAW star noted that one of the highlights of his career was getting to share the ring with Funk a decade ago.

"I don’t really come here ever anymore but I had to today to say that Terry Funk was the absolute best of us and that getting to be in the ring with him 10 years ago is and always will be one of the absolute highlights of my career, bar none. To this day, I still often think back on that night and shake my head in disbelief at the absolute privilege and incredible luck I had to get to be in there with him," wrote Owens.

The Prizefighter added that Funk carried an aura to the ring that he had never experienced before and he will never forget it.

"The energy and aura that Terry Funk carried with him into the ring that night is something I had never experienced before and have not experienced since, and I’ve been in there with some pretty crazy names…I’ll never forget it. Terry Funk. Forever," he added.

Former WWE star Lance Storm pays tribute to Terry Funk

Terry Funk was a very influential figure in professional wrestling and there have been many tributes today following the news of his death.

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling producer Lance Storm took to Twitter following Funk's passing to honor him. Storm noted that he would say more eventually, but this one hit him hard. He added that it was a pleasure to know the legend and paid him respect in the post seen below.

Funk was a legend of the wrestling business and created countless memories for fans around the world. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to his family, friends, and fans at this difficult time.

Were you a fan of Funk growing up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

