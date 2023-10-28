"I love her", "Is she coming back?" – Fans think WWE teased 6-time champion's return

WWE has welcomed several superstars back since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. A recent YouTube video led to speculation that another legendary wrestler, six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James, could also return.

James worked for the company between 2003-2010 and 2016-2021. The 44-year-old last appeared for the promotion as an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. In recent months, she has competed in several matches for IMPACT/TNA.

On October 25, WWE uploaded a YouTube video featuring Alexa Bliss, Lita, Mickie James, and Trish Stratus from the October 15, 2018, episode of RAW. The timing of the upload prompted questions about James' status.

Mickie James is viewed by many as an all-time great

One fan noted how the clip might have been uploaded because Mickie James' husband, Nick Aldis, recently joined the company. Aldis was announced as the new SmackDown General Manager on October 13.

Mickie James and Nick Aldis have been married since 2015

The comments section also included lots of support for Alexa Bliss. The popular star has been absent from television since announcing her pregnancy in May.

Alexa Bliss is a five-time Women's Champion

All four women involved in the segment are not currently active in WWE. Although Lita and Stratus have wrestled in 2023, they are not currently part of the roster. Bliss also competed earlier in the year, but she is now on maternity leave.

James' most recent in-ring appearance came in IMPACT/TNA. On October 21, she unsuccessfully challenged Trinity for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory.

The story behind Alexa Bliss and Mickie James' WWE segment

The all-women's Evolution event took place on October 28, 2018. Two weeks before the show, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James told Lita and Trish Stratus that they should have stayed retired.

The RAW segment ended with Bliss and James walking away after refusing to step into the ring with their Hall of Fame opponents.

Unfortunately for Bliss, she had to pull out of the Evolution match after suffering a concussion. Instead, she watched on from ringside as Alicia Fox teamed up with James in a losing effort against Lita and Stratus.

Would you like to see Mickie James back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.