"I love them so much" - WWE fans react to heartfelt moment between Rhea Ripley and her closest friends at Elimination Chamber

WWE fans have reacted to a heartwarming video featuring Rhea Ripley and members of The Judgment Day backstage ahead of her match at Elimination Chamber.

The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia. Becky Lynch was the last woman standing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will challenge The Judgment Day member for the title at WrestleMania XL in April.

Wrestle Features shared a video on X of Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest showing the Women's World Champion support ahead of her title defense at Elimination Chamber. In the video, Ripley's stablemates can be seen giving her encouraging hugs ahead of her match against Nia Jax.

WWE fans have reacted to the moment, and most have claimed to love The Judgment Day faction. Several fans stated they also loved the bond between "The Terror Twins" Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio is complicated

R-Truth recently opened up about the bizarre relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day. The veteran returned at Survivor Series 2023 and convinced himself that he was a part of the heel faction on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the 52-year-old was asked to comment on the relationship between Ripley and Mysterio. R-Truth noted that the Women's World Champion convinced Dirty Dom to betray his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, so naturally it is a complicated situation.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?" [4:22 onwards]

You can check out the interview with R-Truth in the video below:

Becky Lynch has teased that a couple of members of The Judgment Day could betray Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell which superstar walks out of the Show of Shows as the reigning Women's World Champion.

