"I'm afraid, it's time" - WWE Universe believes popular star will be out of The Judgment Day in the coming weeks

The Judgment Day has been one of the most popular WWE stables over the past year after Edge created the group following the events of WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, fans believe that the time has come for the group to undergo a massive change by kicking Finn Balor out of the stable.

Last year, Finn Balor joined the stable and immediately kicked the former leader, Edge, out of the stable. The group has become a mainstay at the red brand and has fairly dominated it. Fans especially enjoy Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen pairing since the latter's inclusion in the group. Meanwhile, Damian Preist has become a major star following Backlash 2023.

Unfortunately, fans have noticed that Finn Balor's demeanor has considerably changed over the past few weeks, and the WWE Universe believes he will be the one to either leave the group or get replaced by JD McDonagh, similar to how he replaced Edge.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Moh'd Shareef @sheriffDRAWS @SKWrestling_ @WWE Get Finn outta there. Been the odd and weakest link for ages. GET HIM OUT @SKWrestling_ @WWE Get Finn outta there. Been the odd and weakest link for ages. GET HIM OUT

Teeps @teeps757369 @SKWrestling_

Down to 3 for sure, then maybe a +1 soon after... @WWE As much as I enjoy the group...the ride for these 4 is coming to an end soon. Finn's body langauge says it all.Down to 3 for sure, then maybe a +1 soon after... @SKWrestling_ @WWE As much as I enjoy the group...the ride for these 4 is coming to an end soon. Finn's body langauge says it all. Down to 3 for sure, then maybe a +1 soon after...

Lil Talent @IsaacGrah13 @SKWrestling_ @WWE I think Finn leaving is best for him. Being in this group has helped him the least. @SKWrestling_ @WWE I think Finn leaving is best for him. Being in this group has helped him the least.

Nelson Cruz @NelsonCruz0927 @SKWrestling_ @WWE Finn Balor is the one that’s Leaving The Judgement Day , because I think he’s going Solo on his own For the WHC @SKWrestling_ @WWE Finn Balor is the one that’s Leaving The Judgement Day , because I think he’s going Solo on his own For the WHC

Terence Harris @Chubbz447 @SKWrestling_ @WWE Sorry but you can see it happening, Finn bout to get the Edge treatment @SKWrestling_ @WWE Sorry but you can see it happening, Finn bout to get the Edge treatment 😂

It will be interesting to see what transpires over the coming weeks in the group. Last night, Finn Balor was seen talking to JD McDonagh, who recently made his way to Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day members will compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, WWE announced that Money in the Bank 2023 will take place in London for the first time. Last night on RAW, Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in a singles bout to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley was awarded a new WWE Women's World Championship. While she was celebrating with Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhdoes came out and crashed the celebration. The American Nightmare then issued a challenge to Dom Dom for a match at the MITB event, which he accepted.

Later, Finn Balor came face-to-face with Seth Rollins and cut a heartfelt promo about how Rollins took away his career after The Visionary botched a buckle bomb and injured Balor. The two exchanged some intense words, and Rollins gave Balor the biggest rematch of his career for the WWE World Heavyweight at Money in the Bank 2023.

WWE @WWE



will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against It’s a Championship rematch SEVEN years in the making! @WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against @FinnBalor at #MITB in London on July 1st! 🪜 It’s a Championship rematch SEVEN years in the making! @WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against @FinnBalor at #MITB in London on July 1st! 🪜🇬🇧 https://t.co/QLXfSdXeRB

Currently, Rhea Ripley is the only member of The Judgment Day without a singles match at the premium live event. However, she could possibly end up in Dom Dom's corner for his match against Cody Rhodes.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes