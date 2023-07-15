"I'm feeling like AJ [Styles] is above this sh*t" - Wrestling world wants major feud to begin following announcement for WWE SmackDown

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles is a beloved veteran and legend of the industry. Some in the fanbase even believe he should be contending for Roman Reigns' title on SmackDown. Triple H and the creative team, however, may have some other plans, in the form of a United States Championship Invitational.

Ahead of tonight's show that will air live in a few hours from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, a major announcement has been made. Two Fatal-4-Way matches will take place, with the winners facing each other. The prize in the end is a United States title match against Austin Theory, potentially at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Butch will compete first for a shot at the 25-year-old WWE Superstar's championship.

Who will walk out the victor of this Fatal 4-Way and move on step closer to facing



The United States Championship Invitational begins TONIGHT on #SmackDown

WWE Universe believes this is the perfect moment for The Phenomenal One to move on from his feud with Karrion Kross, and reignite his rivalry from NXT with the brash Aussie, Grayson Waller. Check out what they had to say below:

"Says something about what they’ve done to the US Title that I’m feeling like AJ is above this sh*t," one fan wrote.

Former World champion AJ Styles has to win 2 fatal 4ways just to get a shot at the US title? Put in another midcarder or up and comer.

Harrison Jewell @begonalready3 @WrestleOps Waller pins AJ here faces LA in the final, AJ costs waller in that to spin off into re running their NXT feud and knight wins the US title to set up a US title feud between waller and LA to play off their history as well

Conner Stanton @cstanton13_ @ProWFinesse Give me either AJ or Grayson as the next US champion, ill pass on the LAK hype for a bit

Kevin Cox @kevincox31 @WrestleOps Hope the US title match itself takes place at summerslam and not the night before

All the competitors of the upcoming contest have put on stellar performances in recent times, most notably at Money in the Bank in the cases of Butch and Santos Escobar. On the other hand, Waller had a breakout performance with his in-ring debut on last week's edition of the blue brand, against Edge, no less.

The Australian has also teased a feud against an ace WWE veteran on the blue brand ahead of the show while name-dropping Hall of Famer as a dream opponent. Check it out here.

Will Karrion Kross cost the former WWE Champion the upcoming contest?

AJ Styles defeated The Herald of Doomsday last week, and it seems the feud is set to continue. Scarlett Bordeaux shared a message on her social media recently, directed to The Phenomenal One.

Karrion Kross himself revealed while speaking to Mike Jones in DC, that his rivalry with AJ Styles on WWE TV is far from over:

"You bet your top dollar there will be," Kross commented in reference to doing more with AJ Styles. [H/T: Fightful]

While the former NXT Champion did score a pinfall victory over Styles in tag team action, the latter came out on the winning end of twice already in singles competition. Kross also revealed his desire to revisit a rivalry with Rey Mysterio and Drew McIntyre:

"Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn't be surprised if we revisit that one day. He's on RAW and I'm on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew (McIntyre) was very physical and I very much like that."

It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross will play a role in the United States Championship Invitational, or whether he would simply move on and be added to the second Fatal-4 Way contest next week on WWE SmackDown.

